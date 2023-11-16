Indy man on trial a second time for 2020 murder of Bloomington resident Damon Brown

Keshawn Bess is on trial this week — again — in the October 2020 shooting death of a 26-year-old Bloomington man.

Bess, 27, from Indianapolis, is charged with murder, felony murder and robbery resulting in serious injury.

The victim, Damon Brown, died after being shot in the chest at his brother's residence in the Arlington Valley Mobile Home Park on North Willis Drive.

At the end of a February 2023 trial, Monroe Circuit Court jurors couldn't agree if Bess was guilty or innocent. A mistrial was declared.

Judge Valeri Haughton set a new trial date; jury selection was this past Monday and opening statements from the lawyers happened Tuesday morning.

Another 12-member jury is hearing the same evidence in the same courtroom as nine months ago.

Bess is one of three men charged with murder and robbery in Brown's death. Each was held responsible for the killing under state law because Brown died during a robbery all three are accused of participating in. Investigators say Bess fired the fatal shot.

Police said the three men robbed Brown and killed him over five pounds of marijuana found in a Louis Vuitton bag at the scene.

During a bench trial one year ago, Haughton found Jamal McFadden of Indianapolis guilty of murder in the case. She imposed a 56-year prison sentence. McFadden is incarcerated at the state's Miami Correctional Facility with a projected release date of Sept. 5, 2062.

The other defendant, Malik Brian Bennett of Greenwood, is wanted on a murder warrant issued in 2021.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Times: Jury hearing evidence in trial of man charged in Damon Brown killing