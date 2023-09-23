Indy police shoot 2 after stopping suspicious vehicle downtown

A man and a woman are in critical condition at the hospital after an officer-involved shooting near Lucas Oil Stadium downtown Friday evening.

Members of the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department's SWAT team stopped a vehicle during an investigation and gunfire was exchanged, IMPD spokesman William Young said.

“Officers quickly rendered aid when it was safe to do so," he said.

No officers were injured in the incident, which took place in the 500 block of Missouri Street just after 9 p.m.

"We’ll be here for some time trying to piece together exactly what occurred,” Young said.

Indianapolis officers have shot a string of suspects in recent weeks, most recently killing a man during a domestic violence call on the city's south side Tuesday.

Indianapolis police remain on scene outside Lucas Oil Stadium on Friday, Sept. 22, 2023, after reporting an officer-involved shooting.

The Circle City Classic, a football matchup of historically black universities, is taking place this weekend at the stadium, beginning Friday with a coaches lunch, career fair and pep rally. No events were taking place there at the time of the shooting.

This story is developing and will be updated.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Indianapolis police shoot 2 after stopping suspicious vehicle downtown