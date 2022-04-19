Indy police: Woman shot near Lafayette Road on northwest side last week died Saturday

A woman shot last week on the far northwest side of Indianapolis has since died from her injuries, police said Monday night.

The woman was shot at what police believe to be a residence in the 8100 block of Lafayette Road shortly after 2:40 a.m. April 14, according to Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Officer William Young. Officers responding to a report of a shooting found the woman suffering from a gunshot wound.

The woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition at the time. She died Saturday, Young said, and homicide detectives took over the investigation. Police did not say whether anyone was arrested in the case.

Law enforcement officials Monday night could not say what preceded the shots being fired. The area is "somewhat quiet," Young said. The address where police said the shooting occurred is on a wooded section of Lafayette Road, and there are not many neighboring houses in the area.

Officials have not yet identified the woman who was killed. The Marion County Coroner's Office will determine the woman's exact manner and cause of death, police said.

Police ask anyone with information about the shooting to call Detective Mark Howard at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or e-mail him at Mark.Howard@indy.gov.

Anonymous tips can be given to Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 or (TIPS).

