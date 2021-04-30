Indy woman agrees to plea deal in Sullivan County homicide

Apr. 30—An Indianapolis woman has agreed to plead guilty to conspiracy to commit murder in the 2019 death of a Sullivan County woman.

Renee Huffines, 42, now faces 20 years in prison through a negotiated plea agreement presented Friday in Sullivan Circuit Court. Her sentencing is set for 2:30 p.m. Friday, May 21.

Huffines was the girlfriend of Danny Wilson Jr., 42, who has been charged with murder in the May 23, 2019, shooting death of 61-year-old Patricia S. Dorsett of Cass.

Wilson is currently set for trial May 17 in Sullivan Superior Court. Huffines agreed to cooperate in the criminal case against Wilson, according to the plea agreement.

Dorsett was reported missing May 25, 2019. Police investigated and found Huffines and Wilson living in the woman's home and driving her vehicle, but they could not locate Dorsett.

Dorsett's body was discovered May 28 in a small camper behind her home.

Wilson faces 45 to 65 years in prison if convicted of murder and an additional five to 20 years through a firearm enhancement.

Huffines had been charged with murder, aiding/assisting murder, assisting a criminal, and failure to report a dead body. Those charges were dropped in exchange for the guilty plea to the Level 1 felony charge of conspiracy to commit murder.

Huffines will receive credit for time spent in jail.

Family members of Dorsett reviewed and agreed with the plea offer.

Lisa Trigg can be reached at 812-231-4254 or at lisa.trigg@tribstar.com. Follow her on Twitter at TribStarLisa.