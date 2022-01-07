Indy woman arrested for child abuse in Windfall

Jan. 7—TIPTON COUNTY — Police arrested an Indianapolis woman in Windfall last weekend after they say she abused her 19-month-old son.

Olivia Silva, 31, is now facing charges of battery causing serious bodily injury to a person under 14, a Level 3 felony, and possession of cocaine, a Level 6 felony, for her alleged role in the incident, according to a Tipton County Sheriff's Department media release.

The charges stem from a complaint that Tipton County Communications received Jan. 1, the release noted, in which deputies with the TCSD, Seals Ambulance and Windfall Volunteer Fire personnel responded to a residence in Windfall that Silva had been staying at with a family friend.

Upon arrival, the homeowner advised authorities that they heard three loud bangs on the bedroom wall where Silva — who was allegedly intoxicated at the time — was staying with the toddler, according to the release.

After hearing the noise, the homeowner then reportedly attempted to intervene and protect the boy while also contacting 911, the release indicated.

Police say the child had visible injuries to his face and forehead, and he was transported to Community Howard Regional Health in Kokomo before being treated and released to relatives.

Silva is being held at the Tipton County Jail, and she has an initial hearing at 9 a.m. Monday inside Tipton Circuit Court.