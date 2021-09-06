How IndyCar pit crews train before the Indy 500

To pull off a successful pit stop during an IndyCar race, it takes a team of highly skilled and physically fit crew members including tire technicians, air-jack operators, fuelers, and coaches. During a typical pit stop, the crew changes all four tires and adds 18.5 gallons of fuel in less than seven seconds. In May, Insider followed the Andretti Autosport pit crew as they prepared for the 2021 Indianapolis 500. In the week leading up to the race, the team worked out at PitFit, a fitness center specifically designed to train pit crew members. The team also conducted dozens of pit stop practices at the Andretti Autosport practice facility and tested their state-of-the-art cars at the famed speedway on Carb Day ahead of IndyCar's most famous race.