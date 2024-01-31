IndyStar’s Pulliam Production Center printing plant in Indianapolis to close in April

The Pulliam Production Center, which opened in 1995 as a packaging center and became the printing home of IndyStar and numerous other printed publications in 2001, will close in April.

IndyStar and its parent company, Gannett, announced to staff on Wednesday the April 9 closure of the facility at 8278 N. Georgetown Road. The closure will impact approximately 90 employees involved with daily printing and packaging operations.

Printing of IndyStar will move to Gannett’s Peoria, Illinois, site beginning with the Tuesday, April 9, print edition.

Readers shouldn’t notice a difference to their print editions, as no significant change in delivery or quality is expected, said IndyStar Executive Editor Eric Larsen.

“The Indianapolis Star has been printed locally for more than 120 years, and I want to honor the commitment that has endured for decades to providing a first-rate newspaper, day in and day out,” Larsen said. “That commitment does not change. We have been, are and will be here to serve Indianapolis and the communities we call home with essential journalism online and in print.”

IndyStar 2023 impact report: For the greater good of Central Indiana

Local news and advertising departments housed at IndyStar’s downtown location are not impacted.

“Decisions like these, while difficult, ensure that we can continue to provide our readers with quality coverage, our advertisers with effective mediums to reach their customers and invest in the future of local journalism,” IndyStar General Manager and Vice President of Sales Andrew Insley said.

Press closure comes amid changing news readership landscape

The move to shutter the Indianapolis facility comes amid a time of rapid change in news consumption and a continued shift to digital readership. News organizations have regularly cut costs on large, underused buildings and printing facilities to invest in journalism and other digitally focused growth opportunities.

“Gannett has been a leader in smartly redeploying our resources to better serve a new generation of news consumers,” Larsen said. “It’s why I’ve been with this company for 12 years, and why I came to IndyStar. We have a great opportunity to strengthen and preserve local journalism in Central Indiana in the years ahead, and we will do it. Our neighbors deserve nothing less.”

IndyStar initially operated out of a Victorian-style house on East Ohio Street, first publishing June 6, 1903. The Pulliam Production Center opened in November 1995, nearly 20 years before the Star's longtime business offices on Pennsylvania Street moved to their current location at Circle Centre Mall in downtown Indianapolis.

Special delivery: A 94-year-old lay in bitter cold for hours. Then his paper was delivered

“IndyStar serves more readers today than at any other time in its history,” Insley said. “As those readers trend toward digital news, served on demand, the news industry has utilized production partnerships for many years.”

The latest public safety, breaking news and sports reporting from the Pulitzer Prize-winning newsroom is always available at IndyStar.com, Larsen said, where print subscribers with a registered email get unlimited access to stories and the e-edition print replica.

Gannett previously laid off more than 50 employees at the plant in early 2023. A WARN notice for the staff reductions announced Wednesday has been filed with the state of Indiana.

The future of the facility and its presses is being determined, though Gannett officials said some equipment would likely be repurposed at other printing facilities.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: IndyStar newspaper’s printing plant in Indianapolis to close in April