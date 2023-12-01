IndyStar, TV stations ask court to halt enforcing police buffer law as lawsuit continues

IndyStar and a coalition of local media outlets are asking the courts to pause the enforcement of an Indiana law passed this year creating a buffer zone between investigating law enforcement officers and residents.

The Star, along with several Indiana TV stations, including WXIN, WTHR, WRTV and Fort Wayne's WANE, filed a lawsuit in October challenging the statute in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Indiana. The new law prohibits anyone from breaching a 25-foot perimeter around a law enforcement officer or crime scene after being ordered to stop. Violators face a misdemeanor penalty.

Previous reporting: IndyStar, TV stations sue Indiana over 25-foot police buffer law

"The First Amendment right to gather and report the news cannot be restricted on the basis of the arbitrary 'moment-to-moment judgment of the policeman on his beat,'" the media outlets said in their request to stop the law's enforcement.

The media outlets are joined by the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press, the Indiana Broadcasters Association and the Indiana Professional Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists.

Supporters of the law argue the legislation gives officers more authority to create space while they work a crime scene. The suit argues the law bars journalists from doing their job by preventing them from getting close enough to report at crime scenes or other events, such as protests. Beyond people in the media, the laws’ opponents contend the statute could inhibit the public’s efforts to document police actions, noting George Floyd’s killing at the hands of a former Minneapolis police officer was documented by someone recording on their cellphone.

Defendants Attorney General Todd Rokita, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office and the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office, in a motion filed together also on Friday, asked the court to dismiss the lawsuit. In their arguments, they called the media companies' fears "purely speculative."

"The Buffer law's enforcement history shows nothing but extraordinary deference to First Amendment rights," court records state.

Since the law took effect in July, it’s been used across the state.

In October, police in Marion County arrested a 65-year-old woman accused of standing behind an ambulance while recording as medics tended to a man in custody. The woman told IndyStar after her arrest that she knew about the law but didn’t understand it applied to all emergency vehicles.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office declined to charge the woman because “she did not interfere with a police investigation nor the medics.” A spokesperson with the office further said they do not believe the law to be necessary as there are laws in place that protect law enforcement but "don’t infringe or impact an individual’s constitutional rights."

In August, the American Civil Liberties Union filed a lawsuit on behalf of a self-proclaimed "citizen journalist" in South Bend who regularly posts YouTube video recordings of police to expose what he calls problematic law enforcement behavior. The ACLU said the man was filming police activity further than the required 25 feet when an officer told him to move back. The man obliged and moved back some more, rendering him unable to record. Soon later, another officer told him and others who had started gathering that they needed to move back. The officer, the suit said, threatened they would go to jail if they didn't because of a "new law."

As of Friday afternoon, U.S. District Judge James Sweeney had not ruled on the motion to dismiss nor the media outlets' request to pause the law's enforcement while it’s debated in court.

