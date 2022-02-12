Ineos Unveils New Application For Its Recycl-IN Polymer Grade Range

Rigzone Staff
·2 min read
Ineos Unveils New Application For Its Recycl-IN Polymer Grade Range
Ineos Unveils New Application For Its Recycl-IN Polymer Grade Range

This article was first published on Rigzone here

Ineos’ subsidiary Ineos Olefins & Polymers Europe has unveiled a new application of its Recycl-IN polymer grade comprising of post-consumer recyclates (PCR).

The range of recycled polymer grades is being expanded with Ineos pushing to displace virgin polymers with PCR materials.

In collaboration with Coveris’ team in Winsford, Cheshire, Ineos developed a new stretch-hood packaging film that includes a minimum of 30 percent recycled material.

The product has undergone testing and a series of trials at Ineos’ Grangemount manufacturing facility. This new stretch-hood packaging film is intended for the distribution of the company’s palletized polymer resin.

During the testing it was discovered that the newly developed product maintains quality and integrity, performing to the same standards as the previous solution which was made from 100 percent virgin material.

Ineos stressed that the new product has been introduced ahead of the legislation for packaging materials soon to be introduced by the UK Government. The legislation will require packaging materials to have a certain minimum content of recycled polymers.

“This is a significant breakthrough,” said Ineos Polymer Business Manager, Graham MacLennan. “Palletized distribution of goods is increasing and a stretch-hood covering helps prevent waste, damage, and loss to products transported in this way. By substituting virgin polymer content with recycled polymers, we are actively working towards our targets to adopt a more circular approach, signaling our clear commitment to using more recycled plastic as a raw material.”

Take control of your future.
Search THOUSANDS of Oil & Gas jobs on Rigzone.com
Search Now >>

“Our new product, developed in close partnership with Coveris, is a clear demonstration of this. Within Ineos, we remain committed to sustainability, to achieving net-zero in our operations and bringing solutions to the market that enable others in the supply chain to lower their carbon footprints too,” MacLennan added.

Ineos further notes that this, together with other Recycl-IN polymers, proves that plastics remain a valuable resource. The company intends to continue pursuing technological and engineering solutions to increase the recycled content of materials it produces.

“Coveris has extensive experience of producing high-performance films with significant recycled content. Our collaboration with Ineos has enabled us to develop a new stretch hooding product with 30 percent PCR content, without increasing gauge or compromising on performance,” added Mike Richardson, technical director of Coveris Winsford.

“Supporting our vision of ‘No Waste’ and the wider industry sustainability goals, the new solution offsets the need for virgin plastics whilst maintaining full recyclability, as well as being fully compliant with UK plastics packaging tax. This will allow our customers the benefits of palletized transportation using plastic tertiary packaging without compromising their sustainability and circular economy goals,” Richardson claimed.

To contact the author, email andreson.n.paul@gmail.com

More From Rigzone.com, The Leading Energy Platform:

>> Find the latest oil and gas jobs on Rigzone.com <<

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Mexican company turns recycled glass into treasure

    A Mexico City shop is turning trash into treasure…Cerrando el Ciclo or 'Closing the Cycle' is a Mexican project that seeks to raise environmental awareness through its glass recycling process - turning rubbish into items ranging from tumblers to clocks.Cerrando el Ciclo director Jose Luis Perez tells Reuters the project serves multiple objectives:"This project has a triple impact. On the economic side, it seeks to generate growth as a company but we also have an environmental impact. All the products at Cerrando el Ciclo, are made from bottles people discard that we then collect and turn into new products. The social part comes from our foundation that is dedicated to training women so they can have this option of self-employment or a trade based on recycling."In addition to creating their own source of income, employees like Josefina Gonzalez - who has been with the company for 8 years - are sharing new green expertise with their communities."You are not aware [of waste quantity] until you enter this factory and say, 'well, many things can be recycled'. You not only understand the benefits of recycling but also of your contribution to the planet."According to Mexico's environmental body Semarnat, of the more than three million tons of glass produced per year in the country, only 12% of it is recycled......and Cerrando el Ciclo is looking to change that.Founded in 2014, the program is aiming to close the gap between glass production and recycling by encouraging residents to donate empty bottles - and helping the environment a little in the process.

  • Voice of the people: Garbage cans impede traffic

    In our area of North Lakeland there are numerous dead end roads on which the trucks have to back out because there is no place to turn around.

  • Coca-Cola to boost use of refillable bottles in an ‘industry-leading’ move against plastic waste

    Coca-Cola Co. has made a fresh commitment to reusing bottles that leaves several environmental groups praising the move.

  • India takes the “office order” route to environmental clearance for businesses

    Over the past few months, India’s Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) has proposed amendments to two key legislations—the Wild Life Protection Act 1972 and the Biological Diversity Act 2002 (pdf). While environmentalists and conservationists focus on the changes proposed in the two laws, dubbing them as dilutions, there are some other office orders that the environment ministry has introduced over the past two months, which push for ease of business and could further weaken the country’s green regulations. Amendments to legislation are usually done in public consultation while office orders are communication from an authority to carry out/guide certain actions, which do not undergo a public consultation phase.

  • Meet the Black-owned toilet paper subscription service delivering sustainable rolls right to your (bathroom) door

    Reel Paper is out here changing the bathroom game.

  • Koalas: Australia lists marsupial as endangered species

    The koala was not even classified as vulnerable until 2012, but it has seen a rapid decline.

  • Considering composting? Triangle counties have programs to get you started

    Many backyard gardeners can get deals on compost bins through their county, and the town of Cary has lots of ways to help composters.

  • Cole Haan Debuts Its First Sustainable Shoe — a Sneaker Made From Dandelions

    The sneaker was in development for more than two years, but the technology behind it is much older.

  • Prada Reports Group Has Highest Number of LEED-certified Stores in Luxury Sector

    The Italian luxury group has obtained 80 LEED certifications for existing boutiques worldwide and it has also committed to LEED (O+M) certifying around 300 stores by 2024.

  • Want to Shop Sustainably? Look for These Certifications.

    Eco-conscious shopping is hard. Here's what you need to know about the ten most common standards Eco-conscious shopping is hard. Here's what you need to know about the ten most common standards

  • What It Takes to Be Designated a CR Green Choice Car

    Buying a Green Choice car with low or zero emissions helps reduce pollution and its damaging health and environmental effectsBy Consumer ReportsOur Green Choice designation, denoted by a green le...