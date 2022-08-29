Inevitable: Melting Greenland ice sheet will send seas nearly a foot higher, study finds

Dinah Voyles Pulver, USA TODAY
·5 min read

Even if the entire world stopped burning fossil fuels today, a new study finds the Greenland ice sheet would still lose enough ice to add nearly a foot to rising sea levels.

Melting over the past century has altered the ice sheet's equilibrium, according to the study led by two glaciologists at the National Geological Survey of Denmark and Greenland. For the ice sheet to correct that imbalance, it will lose an estimated 100 trillion tons of ice, adding at least 10.8 inches to global average sea levels.

That’s “a very conservative rock-bottom minimum,” said Jason Box, a glaciology professor with Denmark's geological survey.

Greenland's contribution to sea level rise could be more than 2 feet within the century if the pace of warming continues, the authors reported in the journal "Nature Climate Change," even though the study doesn't attach specific time frames.

Many nations committed during the 2015 Paris Agreement on climate change to hold the line on emissions to rein in rising global average temperatures, but it could be decades before the world reaches net zero emissions.

Professor Jason Box takes samples as he stands on exposed ice below the snow line of the Greenland Ice Sheet in West Greenland during the melt season. Box is with the glaciology and climate department at the Geological Survey of Denmark and Greenland.
Professor Jason Box takes samples as he stands on exposed ice below the snow line of the Greenland Ice Sheet in West Greenland during the melt season. Box is with the glaciology and climate department at the Geological Survey of Denmark and Greenland.

What's the takeaway?

William Colgan, a senior researcher at Denmark's geological survey, said the work is a "strong cautionary tale."

"If we can stop the warming to the point where we're not flickering around the 2012-type climate indefinitely, we can save ourselves a huge amount of potential sea level rise," he said. "We can reduce the harm and reduce the sea level rise."

Either way, the world is already on the hook for at least the 274 millimeters, roughly 10.8 inches, of sea level rise from Greenland, he said: “That’s going to come out over the next century, no matter what we do.”

That's their best-case scenario, said David Bahr, a study co-author and glaciologist at the Institute for Arctic and Alpine Research at the University of Colorado Boulder.

"None of us who wrote this paper are going to be at all surprised when we blast right past that," he said. "It’s entirely plausible that it’s going to be twice as bad.”

It is "entirely likely" the sea level could rise an estimated 30 inches – a projection not out of line with previous forecasts, Bahr said: "That’s a very bad case scenario. We're talking about large portions of places like New York, Miami and Bangladesh disappearing."

A glaciologist team for the Geological Survey of Denmark and Greenland sets up an automatic weather station on the snowy surface above the snow line during the melt season.
A glaciologist team for the Geological Survey of Denmark and Greenland sets up an automatic weather station on the snowy surface above the snow line during the melt season.

What does melting ice have to do with sea level rise?

Greenland's melting ice has been a key driver of the 11-inch average sea level rise observed along U.S. coastlines over the past 100 years, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. That rate has accelerated during the past 40 years.

Second only to the thermal expansion of warming ocean water, Greenland melting accounts for an estimated 20% of sea level rise, said Bahr.

Any additional melting from Greenland's ice sheet would be on top of whatever global average sea rise occurs from warmer oceans, melting glaciers and ice sheet melting in Antarctica.

The 10.8 inch estimate is a bit higher than the International Governmental Panel on Climate Change projected last year as Greenland's contribution to sea level rise by 2100. But the study's findings won't mean an immediate change to U.S. projections for sea level rise issued earlier this year because the estimates are built to capture a range of plausible sea-level rise, said Ben Hamlington, a research scientist with NASA's sea level and ice group.

“Studies like this could change how we interpret one scenario vs. another, but wouldn’t require a revision in the scenarios themselves,“ Hamlington said.

What did researchers study?

They looked at the "snow line," the boundary between ice sheet areas exposed to melting and those that were not between 2000 and 2019. They also studied meltwater runoff, tidewater ice flow and snow accumulation.

The study is unique, the researchers said, because they used satellite measurements and personal observations rather than computer modelling typically used to make sea level rise projections.

They also looked at two extreme years, 2012 and 2018, both influenced by fluctuating pressures over the ocean known as the North Atlantic Oscillation.

During 2012, the negative phase of the oscillation pushed in excess heat and Greenland saw the greatest ice melt of this century so far. During a positive phase in 2018, colder air moved over the island's west side, suppressing surface melt.

If warmer conditions such as those of 2012 occur more often, the study's co-authors said Greenland's contributions to sea level rise could double or even triple.

What does equilibrium mean for the ice sheet?

The ice sheet is mapped in two zones: the upper area where snow and ice accumulates, and the lower section, which receives less snow and includes the area that is melting.

When one area gets larger than the other, the ice sheet becomes out of balance, Colgan said. At this point, the melt zone is growing larger, and warmer temperatures are moving the line between the two zones upward, shrinking the top accumulation area.

“We have caused the ice sheet to go out of equilibrium because we’ve melted it in all the wrong ways,” Bahr said. “We’re melting it faster than the ice can move downstream and replenish areas that are melting.”

The changes aren’t just apparent to scientists, Colgan added. Even casual visitors, such as wealthy tourists who take helicopter sightseeing tours, notice the freshly exposed rocks and retreating ice.

Between 2000-2019, the Greenland ice built up a disequilibrium, which scientists with the Geological Survey of Denmark and Greenland say will inevitably correct itself by reducing total mass by at least 3.3 percent and gaining a new average snow line at a higher elevation.
Between 2000-2019, the Greenland ice built up a disequilibrium, which scientists with the Geological Survey of Denmark and Greenland say will inevitably correct itself by reducing total mass by at least 3.3 percent and gaining a new average snow line at a higher elevation.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Study: Melting Greenland ice sheet will raise seas by nearly a foot

Recommended Stories

  • More kids are swallowing batteries. Here's how to keep your children safe.

    Button batteries are everywhere: remote controls, key fobs, greeting cards, kitchen scales, tea light candles, watches, toys and hearing aids. And, increasingly, they are making their way into the bodies of children, causing discomfort, injury and, in some cases, death. According to a paper published in the September issue of the journal Pediatrics, emergency department visits involving children who had swallowed a battery between 2010 and 2019 were more than twice the number of visits between 1

  • A melting glacier, an imperiled city and one farmer's fight for climate justice

    THE CORDILLERA BLANCA, Peru - Once, this was where Saúl Luciano Lliuya came to find peace. The mountain's pristine beauty ensured his livelihood as a guide; its steady stream of fresh water sustained his family farm. The everlasting ice that gleamed from its rugged crest spoke of a world in balance. But on this May morning, Luciano Lliuya surveyed Nevado Palcaraju with his eyes narrowed, his forehead creased. The glacier was almost gone, transformed by rising temperatures from solid ice into a l

  • Republican Rubio slams U.S. approval of chip deal involving firm with China ties

    Republican Senator Marco Rubio took aim on Monday at U.S. regulatory approval of a bid by chip intellectual property company Alphawave to purchase U.S.-based OpenFive, alleging national security risks posed by Alphawave's ties to China's Wise Road Capital. On Friday, the Toronto and London-based Alphawave, which licenses its technology to chipmakers to produce chips, said it had received all regulatory clearances, including from the powerful U.S. Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS).

  • Robert LuPone, Sopranos Actor and Patti LuPone's Brother, Dead from Pancreatic Cancer at 76

    Robert LuPone — who played Tony Soprano's neighbor Dr. Bruce Cusamano on The Sopranos — died on Saturday after a three-year battle with pancreatic cancer

  • American killed while fighting alongside Ukrainians in contested Donbas region

    A Memphis native fighting alongside Ukrainian soldiers is the latest American killed by Russian-backed militias in the hotly contested Donbas region.

  • Rioter who encountered senator gets over 4 years in prison

    A Maryland man affiliated with the far-right Proud Boys extremist group was sentenced on Monday to more than four years in prison for storming the U.S. Capitol, where he encountered Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer as his armed security detail led the New York Democrat to safety. Joshua Pruitt, 40, was one of the few Capitol rioters to come face-to-face with a member of Congress during the Jan. 6, 2021, attack by a mob of Donald Trump supporters, according to federal prosecutors. “One look at Pruitt, and the leader of Senator Schumer’s security detail immediately saw the threat and hustled the 70-year-old senator down a hallway, having to change their evacuation route on a dime,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Alexis Loeb wrote in a court filing ahead of Monday’s hearing.

  • NASA scrubs launch of new moon rocket after engine problem

    NASA called off the launch of its mighty new moon rocket on its debut flight with three test dummies aboard Monday after a last-minute cascade of problems culminating in unexplained trouble related to an engine. The mission will be the first flight in NASA's Artemis project, a quest to put astronauts back on the moon for the first time since the Apollo program ended 50 years ago. As precious minutes ticked away Monday morning, NASA repeatedly stopped and started the fueling of the Space Launch System rocket because of a leak of highly explosive hydrogen, eventually succeeding in reducing the seepage.

  • One-third of Pakistan is underwater, more than 1,000 dead. And the rain keeps coming

    “This is a huge humanitarian disaster. And I would call it quite apocalyptic,” the country’s climate minister said.

  • What’s going on with the Greenland ice sheet? It's losing ice faster than forecast and now irreversibly committed to at least 10 inches of sea level rise

    A turbulent melt-river pours a million tons of water a day into a moulin, where it flows through the subglacial environment to ultimately reach the ocean. Ted GiffordsI’m standing at the edge of the Greenland ice sheet, mesmerized by a mind-blowing scene of natural destruction. A milewide section of glacier front has fractured and is collapsing into the ocean, calving an immense iceberg. Seracs, giant columns of ice the height of three-story houses, are being tossed around like dice. And the pre

  • NASCAR bettor turns $13 into $1 million with implausible 4-leg parlay

    One bettor turned a $13 bet into a $1 million payday thanks to some savvy podcast advice.

  • This Teen Was Prescribed 10 Psychiatric Drugs. She's Not Alone.

    One morning in the fall of 2017, Renae Smith, a high school freshman on Long Island in New York, could not get out of bed, overwhelmed at the prospect of going to school. In the following days, her anxiety mounted into despair. “I should have been happy,” she later wrote. “But I cried, screamed and begged the universe or whatever godly power to take away the pain of a thousand men that was trapped inside my head.” Intervention for her depression and anxiety came not from the divine but from the

  • Housing expert: ‘This might be the worst time you could buy’

    Mortgage rates have jumped by more than 2 percentage points since the start of the year.

  • Police: Houston tenant kills 3 others, set fire to lure them

    A man evicted from a Houston apartment building shot five other tenants — killing three of them — Sunday morning after setting fire to the house to lure them out, police said. Police and fire crews responded to the apartment house after reports of the fire, police Chief Troy Finner said. The gunman opened fire, possibly with a shotgun, on the other tenants as they emerged from the house, Finner said.

  • Democrats: Abortion rulings may be 'a blessing in disguise'

    Democratic candidates have decried North Carolina’s newly reinstated abortion restrictions after a federal judge allowed a state law banning nearly all abortions after 20 weeks of pregnancy to go into effect. “I do think it’s a blessing in disguise for Democrats," said Morgan Jackson, consultant to powerful North Carolina Democrats like Gov. Roy Cooper and Attorney General Josh Stein.

  • Nicki Minaj gets emotional during VMAs Video Vanguard speech: 'I wish that people took mental health seriously'

    The lifetime-achievement winner's greatest-hits performance was a colorful and raunchy affair, but when Minaj approached the podium, she grew solemn.

  • Dutch soldier shot in Indianapolis dies of his injuries

    One of three Dutch soldiers wounded in a shooting outside a hotel in downtown Indianapolis over the weekend has died, the Dutch Defense Ministry said Monday. The soldier was one of three members of the Dutch Commando Corps who were shot and wounded early Saturday after what Indianapolis police believe was a disturbance outside the hotel where they were staying, authorities said. The Marion County coroner's office in Indianapolis identified the victim as Simmie Poetsema, 26, but didn't immediately release any additional information.

  • Is 'House of the Dragon' Not a 'Game of Thrones' Prequel After All?

    Fans believe that author George R.R. Martin is making a clear split from Thrones' underwhelming ending.

  • Female inmate given $480,000 after she lost her baby as police stopped for Starbucks en route to hospital

    Woman suffers ‘severe and extreme’ post-traumatic stress disorder and depression following traumatic incident, lawyer says

  • Britney Spears shares revelations from 13-year conservatorship: 'They treated me like nothing'

    In a now-deleted 22-minute video, Britney Spears shared emotional revelations from her conservatorship, which was terminated in December.

  • ‘Very rare’ pearl found in clam by kids along a river in Maryland, officials say

    “These kids got lucky,” officials said.