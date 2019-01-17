This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Inexpensive Beauty Hacks Everyone Should Know

If you compared your cosmetics spending to that of beauty industry experts, you’d likely be shocked by how much less they spend. This might be the result of knowing all the insider tips and tricks — like how to incorporate regular household items into your beauty routine, or how fix a product that you otherwise might have tossed in the trash.

1. Baking Soda Scrub

Reveal your skin’s natural beauty with baking soda.

What you will need: Two words: baking soda.

How much it costs: Boxes of this kitchen staple cost about $1 at a local grocery store.

How much you save: At least $2, depending on the cost of the facial scrub you are replacing.

Print and TV makeup artist Alison Raffaele Tatem suggests giving skin a gentle scrub — with baking soda — to reveal the new skin underneath. “Turn any cleanser into a micro-exfoliating scrub by adding one to two teaspoons of baking soda,” she said. “Be sure to rinse well and moisturize afterward, as this treatment can be slightly drying.”

In the palm of your hand, blend the baking soda with a dollop of your cleanser, and then massage onto damp skin and rinse. Your skin will feel baby-soft, and the flakes will be gone.

2. Aluminum Foil Mask

Aluminum foil is a staple in many life hacks, including personal care.

What you will need: One simple ingredient: aluminum foil.

How much it costs: The standard Reynolds Wrap costs about $3.87 for a roll at Walmart, with store brands clocking in at even lower prices.

How much you save: Amazon sells a freezer facial mask — which works on the same principle as an aluminum foil mask — for $16.99. Savings will vary, depending on how often you use the product.

Sometimes your skin is in need of a refreshing face mask, but you don’t have one on hand or can’t score a free sample. New York-based makeup artist and brow master, Ramy Gafni, is the author of “How to Fake Real Beauty: Tricks of the Trade to Master Your Makeup.” He suggests using frozen aluminum foil as a firming face mask.

“Cut out eye and nose holes from a sheet of aluminum foil,” he said. “Place the sheet in the freezer and, once it’s frozen, press it onto your face for 10 minutes or so. The cold foil will tighten pores, reduce puffiness and leave you with a tightened complexion. It’s also a great hangover helper.”

3. Perfect Match Tinted Moisturizer

Not only is it one of the easiest beauty hacks ever, but this trick also helps prevent makeup waste.

What you will need: Pick up a travel bottle and your regular face moisturizer for this hack.

How much it costs: The travel bottle will run you about $1 at your local drugstore.

How much you save: Drugstore tinted moisturizers range from $7 to $15 per bottle.

Kevin James Bennett, Emmy-winning makeup artist and beauty expert, said, “Foundations that are too light, too dark or even the wrong undertone — too pink or too yellow — can still be useful and will look fine as a tinted moisturizer. Using a moisturizer with SPF will create a great tinted sunscreen.”

He suggests using a travel bottle to mix one part foundation with two to four parts moisturizer and shaking well before each use. The moisturizer will make the coverage of the foundation a lot more sheer and forgiving.

4. Earn Your Wings

Beauty hacks like this one turn makeup application into a breeze.

What you will need: Just a roll of Scotch Magic Tape — and your favorite liquid or gel eyeliner.

How much it costs: About $1.71 at Walgreens for a single roll.

How much you save: They say time is money — and you’ll save a lot of time when you use this hack.

If you love the look of winged eyeliner but despair at being able to draw a perfectly straight line, no worries — you probably have what you need for this hack in a drawer somewhere. Take a small piece of tape and gently press it along the outside of your lower lash line. This provides a guide for drawing the perfect wing.

5. Dewy Skin

Sometimes the simplest beauty tips are the best.

What you will need: A facial mist, like Mario Badescu Rosewater Facial Spray.

How much it costs: The much-beloved Badescu spray retails for $7 at Ulta.