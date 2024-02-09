Inexperienced guards struggle to control Ohio's youth prison gangs, experts say

The Cuyahoga Hills Juvenile Correctional Facility is one of three state-operated youth prisons for juveniles found delinquent of felony acts. The prisons are struggling with violence, staff shortages and gang activity.

The Heartless Felons and Head Busters hold power and sway inside Ohio's youth prisons, pressuring new arrivals to join the gangs or be targeted by them, experts said Thursday.

Hindering the Ohio Department of Youth Services' ability to control gangs is an inexperienced staff that have yet to be trained on how to intervene, they said.

Kids join the gangs out of fear but also for a sense of belonging and status, said Jack Vicencio, bureau chief for programs at the Ohio Department of Youth Services.

"I've had youth tell me that exact thing: that this is intoxicating, that I am now someone, that people are looking up to me, I have clout, I have the juice," Vicencio said.

Vicencio and Ryan Smith, head of behavioral health services for the youth prison system, spoke to the governor's task force on youth prisons during a virtual meeting Thursday about gangs.

Following the November publication of an eight-month investigation from The Cincinnati Enquirer, The Columbus Dispatch, Akron Beacon Journal and Canton Repository into youth prisons and detention centers, Gov. Mike DeWine appointed a task force to study issues and make recommendations.

Vicencio and Smith outlined the Ohio Department of Youth Services' efforts to get juveniles to leave gangs, including counseling, academics and family support. About half of the 500 incarcerated youth are affiliated with prison gangs, they said.

"My frustration is that you've been doing this, and it hasn't worked," retired Montgomery County Juvenile Court judge Anthony Capizzi said. "I'm just trying to understand what's different now that wasn't the same three months ago. Because I'm not looking for the status quo that didn't work."

Smith said that 40% of Ohio's youth prison guards have less than a year of experience, and they lack the skills and training to recognize gang behaviors.

"The key here, to me, is getting a stable staff who will stay with you for a while," said Neil Tilow, former chief executive of Talbert House in Cincinnati and a member of the governor's task force. Without consistent employees "you're going to be chasing your tail forever."

Ohio operates youth prisons in Circleville, Massillon and Highland Hills for about 470 youths ages 12 to 21 found responsible for felony acts. Children ages 10 and 11 who are adjudicated delinquent are held in private facilities.

DeWine has endorsed the task force's initial recommendation that Ohio eventually close the prisons and replace them with smaller, closer-to-home facilities.

Laura Bischoff is a reporter for the USA TODAY Network Ohio Bureau, which serves the Columbus Dispatch, Cincinnati Enquirer, Akron Beacon Journal and 18 other affiliated news organizations across Ohio.

Get more political analysis by listening to the Ohio Politics Explained podcast.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Inside Ohio's youth prisons, kids join Heartless Felons, Head Busters