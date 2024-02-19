Inexperienced hiker risks rescuers lives in daring Mt. Washington solo hike, rescued

Feb. 19—A hiker deemed "inexperienced" by authorities nearly died Saturday on a solo hike up Mount Washington that officials said risked the lives of 11 rescuers.

Cole Matthes, 22, of Portsmouth, was rescued from the western slope of the mountain nearly 12 hours after calling for help when he fell and injured himself around noon in the Ammonoosuc Ravine, New Hampshire Fish and Game said in a news release.

"Matthes made an innumerous amount of poor decisions in regards to the hike that he planned in the White Mountains. Matthes did not have proper gear, equipment, weather planning and or proper critical decisions in order to keep himself out of harm's way and moving in the right direction on a dangerous mountain range," Conservation Officer Sgt. Glen Lucas stated in the news release. "Matthes saw other groups turn around and say, 'The weather isn't worth it.' But he decided to keep going."

Rescuers traversed nearly 4,500 feet in elevation where they were met with 90 mph winds and temperatures reaching 52 degrees below zero to rescue Matthes, who was hypothermic and frostbitten when located.

Matthes first called 911 around noon, but due to poor reception was only able to relay that he was injured and needed help. Using GPS coordinates, conservation officers pinged Matthes to a drainage ravine well off the trails; he was west of Westside Trail and north of Crawford Path.

Rescue teams in the area were called to assist and they used The Cog Railway system to traverse miles of strenuous hiking conditions. The first train of rescuers was equipped with a snow blower on the front to clear the trail and a second train followed.

On their way up the mountain, rescue crews received another call from Matthes, who said he had made his way to the Lakes in the Clouds Hut and was below the building in the emergency shelter awaiting help.

Rescuers reached Matthes at 6:17 p.m.; though he was not physically injured, he was suffering from hypothermia and caked in several frozen layers of clothing, including frozen hiking boots. It took more than three hours to warm Matthes.

He was stripped of wet clothing and given extra gear rescuers had on them. Matthes' frostbitten feet were wrapped in dry, wool socks, his boots were thawed and he was fed and given warm liquids before leaving the hut with assistance about 9:45 p.m.

Matthes and the rescue teams arrived at the Cog Railway base station at 10:50 p.m., where he was treated by Twin Mountain Ambulance for hypothermia. Despite multiple recommendations to go to the hospital for further treatment, Matthes refused and was brought to his vehicle at 11:38 p.m.

"Matthes called for rescue after making all these poor decisions, and putting himself in a situation that placed 11 other lives in danger in order to save his," the news release said. "Even though the rescuers complete these heroic tasks with humility and passion there is still never ending concern as to why inexperienced solo hikers continue to push on."

Without their willingness and the availability of the Cog Railway, Matthes would have "undoubtedly died" on the mountain, Fish and Game said.