Infamous Long Island serial killer suspect behind Gilgo Beach murders in custody: officials

MASSAPEQUA PARK, N.Y. – Police in New York's Long Island have arrested suspect Rex Heuermann on Friday in the Gilgo Beach serial killer case, Fox News has confirmed.

Heuermann is expected to appear in court in Riverhead, New York later today.

In 2010 and 2011, New York authorities discovered 11 sets of human remains strewn along a suburban Long Island beach highway. Those who have been identified are Shannan Gilbert, Melissa Barthelemy, Amber Costello, Megan Waterman, Maureen Brainard-Barnes, Jessica Taylor and Valerie Mack.

Fox News can confirm that the large police presence in Massapequa Park is connected to the Gilgo Beach developments. The law enforcement activity has drawn neighbors out of their homes in the suburban village, despite rainy weather in the area Friday morning.

WATCH 'GRIM TIDE' ON FOX NATION

Suffolk County police stationed outside of a home in Massapequa Park, N.Y., on Friday, July 14, 2023. The home is believed to be occupied by a suspect in the Gilgo Beach murders. (Michael Ruiz/Fox News Digital)

Neighbors around a property that has been swarmed by police in Massapequa Park told Fox News Digital that the man who has lived there his whole life is a "neighborhood creep."

READ ON THE FOX NEWS APP

The murders have remain unsolved more than a decade after the search for missing escort Shannan Gilbert, 24, first led police to the bodies of multiple sex workers and other victims east of New York City.

"There’s somebody after me," Gilbert repeatedly told dispatchers in a call placed at 4:51 a.m. on May 1, 2010, which was released in May. But she did not provide a location more specific than in a house on Long Island, somewhere near Jones Beach.

"Can you trace where I am?" she asked.

The locations where eight of 10 bodies were found near Gilgo Beach since December 2010 are seen in this Suffolk County Police handout image.

"No, I can’t," the dispatcher replied.

GILGO BEACH SERIAL KILLINGS: FBI TRACKING LEAD TO ALABAMA OVER ‘PEACHES’ TATTOO

The first victims found after the search for Gilbert began are known as the "Gilgo Four": Amber Lynn Costello, 27, Maureen Brainard-Barnes, 25, Megan Waterman, 22 and Melissa Barthelemy, 24.

Counter-clockwise from left: Amber Lynn Costello, 27, Maureen Brainard-Barnes, 25, Megan Waterman, 22 and Melissa Barthelemy, 24, disappeared after meeting with a client on Craigslist. The remains of the women were found in December 2010 at Gilgo Beach on Long Island.

In March 2011, the partial remains of 20-year-old Jessica Taylor were found near Gilgo Beach. Authorities said part of Taylor’s body was discovered eight years earlier and 40 miles away in Manorville, New York.

Days later, three more sets of human remains were discovered alongside Ocean Parkway. The first was 24-year-old Valerie Mack, whose partial remains had also been found in Manorville years earlier. An unidentified toddler was found near Mack, according to the official website dedicated to the case.

Suffolk County police stationed outside of a home in Massapequa Park, N.Y., Friday, July 14, 2023. The home is believed to be occupied by a suspect in the Gilgo Beach murders.

Two miles west, police discovered the skeletal remains of an unidentified Asian man — or transgender woman — believed to be 17 to 23 years old.

A week later, in April 2011, two more sets of partial remains were found along Ocean Parkway. The first were those of the woman known as "Peaches," believed to be the mother of the toddler found the week before. Part of her body had been previously discovered in Hempstead Lake State Park in 1997. The second was the skull of a woman who was linked to remains found on Fire Island in 1996.

Police on scene Friday in Massapequa Park, N.Y.

Suffolk County Police and prosecutors are expected to provide an update on the Gilgo Beach case at 4 p.m. ET Friday.

Fox News' Danielle Wallace contributed to this report.