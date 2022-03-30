Infamous mass kidnapper may be released on parole in California
Frederick Woods was convicted of kidnapping a bus full of children and burying them alive in 1976.
Consolidation is inevitable in the marijuana industry. The latest deal to shake up the industry involves Cresco Labs (OTC: CRLBF), which announced last week that it would be acquiring fellow multi-state operator Columbia Care (OTC: CCHWF). Cresco Labs will certainly get bigger from the deal, but does that make it a better buy today?
Michael Schneider has been elevated to Television Editor of Variety, overseeing TV industry coverage as well as TV awards-related news and features. Variety is also expanding its TV presence with editor-at-large Kate Aurthur taking on new responsibilities for leading fan-focused coverage of TV content. Variety is increasing its investment in coverage of current series, from […]
The Chicago White Sox added outfield depth, acquiring Adam Haseley in a trade with the Philadelphia Phillies for minor-league pitcher McKinley Moore, the team announced Tuesday morning. Haseley, the No. 8 pick in the 2017 draft, has a career .264/.322/.373 slash line with five home runs and 39 RBIs in 116 games during parts of three seasons with the Phillies. He bats and throws left-handed. He ...
Areas of the country, including northern Michigan, have the chance to see the glittering green and blue lights across the sky this week.
Wendell A. Barton is scheduled to be sentenced April 29 in 37th Circuit Court.
After sheriff’s investigators accused a woman of stabbing a deputy in the neck, the woman said she was scared.
Carlos Correa hit his first spring homer with the Twins, providing a preview of what he could provide Minnesota's lineup this season. The 27-year-old turned on a 1-0 pitch against the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday, launching a no-doubt solo drive that landed well beyond the left field wall. Correa was among the biggest names on the free agent market in March and it was a surprise when the mid-market Twins swooped in and added the star shortstop with a $105.3 million, three-year deal.
Before receiving his second booster shot, President Biden repeated his administration's plea to Congress for more money to fight COVID-19.
How'd you view those final-lap tactics? Maybe it depends on whether it cost you a decent payout.
Russia's defence ministry said on Wednesday its forces were regrouping near Ukraine's capital Kyiv and the northern city of Chernihiv to focus on other key areas and complete the "liberation" of the breakaway eastern Donbas region. The ministry's statement, part of a reframing of Moscow's stated objectives in recent days, came a day after Russia said it would scale back operations near Kyiv and Chernihiv to support progress in peace talks.
The two workers were driving from Georgia back to Pennsylvania when the argument began, police said.
SAO JORGE, Portugal (Reuters) -Volcano experts warned on Tuesday that the earthquake-hit island of Sao Jorge in Portugal's Azores archipelago could experience an initial eruption similar to Spain's La Palma last year, which destroyed thousands of properties and crops over 85 days. The lush mid-Atlantic island has been rattled by more than 20,000 small earthquakes in the past 11 days, with the strongest tremor since the beginning of the "seismic crisis" recorded on Tuesday evening with a magnitude of 3.8, said the region's CIVISA seismo-volcanic surveillance centre. Portugal's meteorology agency IPMA said the earthquake reached a magnitude of 4.
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Tuesday he will send a proposal to Congress in April aimed at letting citizens elect electoral authorities, sparking concerns the move could presage a power grab. Lopez Obrador, a leftist, has criticized electoral authorities for years, including accusing them of widespread vote fraud in 2006 and 2012 when he ran and lost bids for the presidency, arguing that the system is stacked against him. "So that free, secret voting is ensured, so that there is no electoral fraud ... The people are going to choose directly," Lopez Obrador told a regular morning news conference.
The USMNT and Mexico will be in Pot 2 assuming they hold on Wednesday and keep their places in Qatar. Portugal's Wednesday win ended their seeded hopes.
While all 20 cities tracked by the Case-Shiller index experienced year-over-year price increases, some saw more gains than others.
Former Army pilot Mike Durant has a 10-point lead over the rest of the Alabama GOP Senate primary, according to a new poll from The Hill/Emerson College released Wednesday.Durant, a former Black Hawk pilot who was shot down in Somalia in 1993, gets the support of 33 percent of GOP primary voters in the poll, followed by 23 percent for Katie Britt, a former aide to retiring Sen. Richard Shelby (R-Ala.), whose seat is up for grabs. Rep. Mo Brooks...
MIT will reinstate its standardized testing requirement for admission.
While all industries were hit by the spread of Covid-19, the vacation sector was hit especially hard, and within that space, the cruise line industry ground to a halt for more than a year, at least in America, where ports were shut down. As TheStreet has noted, cruise lines generally flag their ships in America, in order to workaround American labor laws. This gives the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention more sway over the cruise industry than it has over perhaps any other form of travel.
Ukrainian troops are proving to be a tough underdog, clawing back territory from Russia around Kyiv and retaking a town east of the capital. Even as Russia appears to be losing some of its grip, their forces continue to carry out indiscriminate attacks against Ukrainian towns and cities. NBC’s Richard Engel reports for TODAY.
Yahoo Sports’ Cassandra Negley walks you through the exceedingly close matchup between UConn and NC State that sent UConn to their 14th consecutive Final Four.