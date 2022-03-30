Infamous mass kidnapper may be released on parole in California

TheStreet.com

While all industries were hit by the spread of Covid-19, the vacation sector was hit especially hard, and within that space, the cruise line industry ground to a halt for more than a year, at least in America, where ports were shut down. As TheStreet has noted, cruise lines generally flag their ships in America, in order to workaround American labor laws. This gives the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention more sway over the cruise industry than it has over perhaps any other form of travel.