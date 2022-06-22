Infamous NJ ‘Torso Killer’ facing new charge in unsolved 1968 Long Island murder

The infamous “Torso Killer,” already serving a life sentence for a decades-old murder spree, faced new charges Wednesday for the long-unsolved 1968 sexual assault and slaying of a Long Island dance teacher.

Serial killer Richard Cottingham, now 75, was linked to the brutal 54-year-old killing of Diane Cusick by DNA evidence, as first reported by Newsday. The 23-year-old victim, mother of a little girl, was suffocated and sexually assaulted in the Feb. 16, 1968, homicide.

Her body was found in the backseat of her parked car in the lot at the Green Acres Mall in Valley Stream with adhesive tape wrapped around her mouth and neck and her clothing torn.

Though the cold case probe into her death was restarted in the early 2000s, Long Island police were never able to make an arrest in the case until now.

Just last year, Cottingham — known for dismembering his victims — pleaded guilty to murdering a pair of New Jersey teens in August 1974. The married father of three claimed responsibility for dozens of killings after his 1980 arrest and was since linked to 11 murders in the Garden State.

Cottingham worked as a computer technician and lived with his wife and three kids in suburban New Jersey before his arrest.