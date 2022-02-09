The infamous Revlon One-Step hair dryer our editors love is more than 50% off right now

Get the cult-favorite Revlon One-Step hair dryer and volumizer for half price right now at Amazon.

Say goodbye to frizzy hair! If you're looking to create salon-quality styles from the comfort and convenience of your own home, we have a beautiful deal for you. You can pick up one of our favorite do-it-all hairstyling tools, the Revlon One-Step hair dryer and volumizer, for 50% off at Amazon right now with the on-page coupon.

The Revlon One-Step acts as a hair dryer, brush and flat iron and, right now, you can take home the three-in-one hair essential for as little as $29.88 when you click the on-page coupon—more than 50% off the usual $59.99 price tag.

The Revlon One-Step hair dryer is one of the best hair tools we've ever tested.

When put to the test, the cult-favorite hair dryer and volumizer was easily one of the best hairstyling tools we've ever used, beating other top-tier hair dryers, straighteners and curling wands and earning an honorable mention in our ranking. The One-Step consistently left our locks looking smooth and shiny and cut our styling routine in half. While the tool's size required two hands to hold, we found it was easier than using a traditional hair dryer and brush simultaneously.

"With this tool, you don't need a straightener or curling iron to leave the house with a sleek, finished-looking style," Reviewed beauty editor Jessica Kasparian said. "With minimal effort, you can dry your hair from root to tip and customize your 'do to have more or less volume and curls inward or outward at the ends."

If you're after lush hairstyles and silky, straight stands, the Revlon One-Step has your back. Pick up the best-selling hairstyling tool right now at Amazon to perfect your look before the holidays.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Revlon One-Step hair dryer: Save more than 50% at Amazon