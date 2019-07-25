Is the Infamous Russian Troll Farm Pushing Deadly LGBT Hate?

MOSCOW—Thousands of people stood in silence at an anti-government rally in downtown St.Petersburg, Russia, on Wednesday night.

The demonstrators demanded an end to violence against Russia’s LGBT community and political opposition. The minute of silence was devoted to the victim of a terrible murder, Yelena Grigoryeva, a 41-year-old gay activist who was stabbed to death last week.

A pedestrian found her body in some bushes near Pulkovskaya Street on Sunday. There were eight stab wounds and her neck had signs of strangulation, according to her friends, Alexander Mironov and Alexander Khmelev, who identified the body.

LGBT, Terrified for Their Lives in Russia, and Desperate for Asylum

Earlier this year Grigoryeva complained to her friends and to Russian bureaucrats about nasty threats from homophobes, but nobody helped her, and while police question a Kyrgyz national suspected of killing Grigoryeva without any political motive, her friends and fellow activists have little doubt she was targeted for her militancy. She was a prominent member of the St. Petersburg-based Alliance of Heterosexuals and LGBT People for Equal Rights.

For years, threats and lists targeting LGBT people, supporters of the community, and journalists reporting the attacks on it have circulated on social media and the dark web. Those who posted them adopted the rubric “Saw,” taken from a gruesome series of American horror films.

Then last year, a homophobic Saw “game” appeared on the internet with the title Chechnya’s Comeback, alluding to the government-sanctioned persecution, including torture and murders, of alleged gays in that North Caucasus republic.

“The Saw site has been publishing photographs of lesbians, gay men, and transgender, threatening to kill them, but neither police nor investigators react to these threats,” gay rights activist Igor Kochetkov said in a video addressed to the authorities. “And if you think that citizens like us do not deserve to be defended, find yourself a different job.”

According to the U.K. based news site Gay Star News, people were encouraged to post photographs and details about the lives of alleged gays, particularly around the city of Ufa in central Russia, and extortion was part of the game.

Players could get the personal information they needed to hunt down their victims by paying about $3, and they could get their own names taken off for about $23. Eventually that site was taken down. But a new one surfaced on social media earlier this year that named Grigoryeva and many others. It reportedly was taken down only days before her murder.

This week—after Grigoryeva’s murder—someone claiming to be Saw opened a channel on the encrypted Telegram messaging app, claiming it could could recruit assassins for 300,000 rubles ($4,753.14) per hit. As before, Saw’s targets are LGBT activists and independent journalists all across Russia. “The game begins,” Saw announced on Wednesday, inviting “aggressive hunters for LGBT” who knew martial arts and were ready to obey the group’s orders.

“My name is on their list, so I have a choice, whether to flee the country—that is exactly what they want us to do—or stay and stand for my rights. I won’t run,” one of the gay men on Saw’s list told The Daily Beast.

The homophobes’ latest posts sound like a call for massacre. And Grigoryeva has not even been buried yet.

The first hit list appeared in 2016. “It included up to 800 names of people from the Russian LGBT community, opposition activists, their children, and just random people like me, who posted funny memes of Putin as Gollum on social media pages—at that time I was not an activist,” Yulia Rusa, a 42-year-old interpreter told The Daily Beast.

First Rusa was sent photographs of her husband outside their house, then threatening notes with her home address in Vkontakte, the most popular Russian social media platform, then two men set her Renault on fire, burning it completely. “When I realized that fascists attack us, I became an opposition activist,” Rusa says.

She discovered other victims. “We united and with the help of journalists found out that the web site whoiswhos.me had links to structures that might be affiliated with Yevgeny Prigozhin’s troll factory,” Rusa said.