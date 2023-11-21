Mother stabbed to death, infant dies after apartment with children inside set on fire, police say

Firefighters said a woman was killed, an infant has died and two other children were rescued after an overnight apartment fire in Daytona Beach.

Crews responded to the fire around 12 a.m. Tuesday at 1200 Beville Road.

Watch Daytona Beach police give update on deadly fire:

Firefighters said they saw heavy smoke when they arrived and made their way into the apartment.

Read: FHP cracks down on street racing as troopers search for suspect

Inside the apartment, they found three children, including an infant.

The infant was found in cardiac arrest, firefighters said.

Daytona Beach police said a woman, who is the children’s mother, was found stabbed to death inside of the home.

Read: Police arrest suspect in shooting at Orlando 7-Eleven

Officials said the fire had two points of origin and appeared to be intentionally set.

The State Fire Marshall has been called to investigate.

Channel 9 has a crew working to gather more information and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

Read: Unclaimed $44 million lotto ticket sold in Central Florida set to expire

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.