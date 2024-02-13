Infant, child in cars stopped by Kansas Highway Patrol for going over 100 mph

KANSAS (KSNW) — An infant and a child were in cars stopped by the Kansas Highway Patrol for going over 100 mph.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol’s Facebook page, the two cars were stopped within six miles of each other on the same afternoon.

The first vehicle was going 103 mph on Interstate 35 in Osage County.

“This vehicle had a properly restrained infant in the vehicle,” said the KHP. “Just 6 miles down the road the next vehicle was stopped for 101mph and had an unrestrained child!”

The KHP says these speeds are excessive and even more dangerous with precious cargo in the vehicles.

