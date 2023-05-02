Infant in critical condition after alleged abduction, truck accident in Rochester

A one-month-old baby girl is in critical condition after her father was hit by a box truck in Rochester.

Police officials said officers responded to multiple 911 calls around noon today reporting a possible baby abduction along with a motor vehicle accident. According to police, the baby's father got into an altercation outside the House of Mercy on Ormond Street and ran away with the baby girl towards Joseph Street.

While running with the infant, he was hit by a box truck on Joseph Avenue near Ward Street, causing the baby to be thrown from his grasp. The man then picked up the baby and continued running westbound.

The man then allegedly dropped the baby on St. Paul Street before continuing to run without the child, police said.

The man was taken into custody near a brewery on St. Paul Street, while emergency responders tended to the baby.

The girl was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital where she is being treated for life-threatening injuries.

The man was uninjured and remains in police custody, police said.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to call 911.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Infant in critical condition after alleged abduction in Rochester NY