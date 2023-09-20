Infant in critical condition after stabbing in Castleton
The Indianapolis Metro Police Department is investigating a stabbing that occurred late Tuesday night at a Days Inn in the Castleton area.
The Indianapolis Metro Police Department is investigating a stabbing that occurred late Tuesday night at a Days Inn in the Castleton area.
As 'America's Got Talent' moves toward the finale, things get a little intense between the judges.
Meta announced today that it is expanding Meta Verified to businesses after first launching it for creators in March. The company is initially testing the verification program on Facebook and Instagram, with merchants in select geographies, but it plans to roll it out to businesses on WhatsApp at a later stage. Businesses can purchase a subscription to Meta Verified at $21.99/month per Facebook page or Instagram account.
The Wings got over the hump. Their reward: the Aces.
The U.S. Department of Justice is investigating the personal benefits that Tesla may have provided its CEO Elon Musk since 2017 as part of a criminal probe that is also looking into the use of company funds to build a proposed glass house. The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York has also requested information about transactions between Tesla and other entities connected to Musk, according to a report from the Wall Street Journal that cites people familiar with the matter.
Police are “investigating the facts and circumstances of the man’s death."
Things got heated after "Monday Night Football."
FlexPay Technologies is a Kenyan fintech out to enable consumers to afford products that would have otherwise been out of reach for them. The startup allows customers to shop at partner merchants, reserve products and pay over a period of time, at no added cost. This number of partner merchants is set to grow further as the startup, which is part of the 2023 Startup Battlefield 200 cohort, widens its “save now, buy later” offerings.
Less than two weeks ago, Danny Masterson was sentenced to 30 years to life in prison after he was convicted of rape in a retrial.
A college student is sharing how she transformed her T-shirt into an adorable minidress. The post College student gives DIY for T-shirt dress to wear to ‘game day with your besties’ appeared first on In The Know.
Shohei Ohtani will be a hitter only in 2024, like he was in 2019.
Xbox head Phil Spencer has spoken publicly — and semi-privately — about today's big document leak for the first time.
Dixie D'Amelio says Charli and her boyfriend "love that I'm single."
Instacart's performance could be an indicator of the strength of the IPO market.
If you’re considering opening a high-yield savings account, here's how to find the best savings account interest rates.
It's time for the 2023 WNBA playoffs. Here's how to tune in.
The latest numbers show Trump gaining and Biden slipping ahead of the 2024 election.
Plus, snag a No. 1 bestselling knife sharpener for just $10.
Get ready for the cooler weather with these boots, sneakers and loafers.
The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety put four minivan models through an updated crash test and found that none protect second-row occupants.
Google is developing an AI-powered microscope that incorporates intelligence enhancements to overlay visual indicators in real-time, allegedly making it easier to classify samples and identify cancer cells. The tool is being prototyped and rolled in partnership with the Department of Defense.