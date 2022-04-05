Infant death ruled homicide; three murders in four days, coroner says

Apr. 5—JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — A 14-month-old girl who died Friday in the Moxham section of Johnstown was the victim of homicide, authorities said.

A medical crew was called to a residence on Grove Avenue where they found Gioanna Lewis-Rice unresponsive. She was taken to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center on Franklin Street, where she died in the emergency room, Cambria County Coroner Jeffrey Lees said Tuesday during a news conference.

An autopsy showed the infant died from massive blood loss due to multiple blunt force trauma, Lees said.

District Attorney Gregory Neugebauer said detectives have identified a person or persons of interest.

"We are aware of who the caregivers were," he said.

"There is really no doubt in our minds what took a very young life way to soon."

Also, a 35-year-old man was shot dead around 11 p.m. Monday on Dorothy Avenue in the city's West End.

The man was found in a bedroom in an upstairs apartment. His name is being withheld until an autopsy is performed Tuesday.

The man's death marks the sixth homicide this year and the third homicide in Johnstown in four days.

"I am greatly concerned," Lees said,

No charges have been filed and police are searching for a motive, city Detective Mark Britton said.

Check back for additional information on this developing story.