Infant dies after accidental drowning in Magna

This is a developing story. ABC4 will update this post with more information as it becomes available.

MAGNA, Utah (ABC4) — A 7-month-old child died in the hospital after an apparent accidental drowning.

According to officials with Unified Police, officers were called to an agency assist around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday evening.

At the scene, they found the 7-month-old child and performed CPR at the scene.

The child was taken to the hospital, where he later passed away.

Officials are still investigating the cause.

There is no further information at this time.

