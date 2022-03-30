Infant dies in central Topeka homicide; mother injured. Police say all involved have been located.

Topeka police early Wednesday afternoon were using yellow crime scene tape to continue to block off an extended area, which included this parking lot just east of Tortilla Jack's Mexican Restaurant, 1618 S.W. Washburn Ave. Police said an infant died in a homicide earlier that day in that area, located on the south side of the street in the 1400 block of S.W. Byron.

An infant died in a homicide to which officers responded early Wednesday morning in the 1400 block of S.W. Byron in central Topeka, police said.

The child's mother suffered injuries that weren't life-threatening during the same incident, said police Lt. Manuel Munoz.

Police weren't making public the names and ages of the victims or the gender of the child. The cause and manner of death remained under investigation.

All people involved had been located and accounted for, Munoz said, adding "there is no threat to the community from this incident."

No formal charges had been filed.

Police called about attack at 4:40 a.m.

Munoz said police were called at 4:40 a.m. Wednesday on a report that an attack had occurred in the 1400 block of S.W. Byron, which runs from east to west and is located one block south of S.W. 17th Street between S.W. Lincoln and Lane streets.

The infant was found to be suffering from life-threatening injuries, and died after being taken to a Topeka hospital, Munoz said.

The mother received hospital treatment, then was released, he said.

Police transported several people to police headquarters for questioning, Munoz said.

"Officers remain on the scene and we ask the public to avoid this area as they work this incident," he said. "This is still a very active investigation."

Traffic was blocked Wednesday afternoon from entering the 1400 block of S.W. Byron.

Yellow crime scene tape been put up to keep people out of an extended area on the south side of that street.

That area ran from 1425 S.W. Byron west to Tortilla Jack's Mexican Restaurant, 1618 S.W. Washburn Ave., while including an alley and the Tortilla Jack's parking lot.

People were still being allowed into the restaurant.

This article will be updated as further information becomes available.

Tim Hrenchir can be reached at threnchir@gannett.com or 785-213-5934.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: Infant dies in homicide in 1400 block of S.W. Byron in Topeka