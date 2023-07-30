Infant dies days after being taken to hospital with ‘suspicious injuries,’ coroner says

A nine-month-old girl has died as a result of “suspicious injuries,” according to the Fayette County Coroner’s Office. Her death has been ruled as a homicide.

Sy’Kia Epps was pronounced dead by the coroner’s office on July 30, just days after police received a welfare check that she had been assaulted by her father. The coroner’s office said the cause of death will be determined by an autopsy.

According to Lexington police, 28-year-old Syied Malik-Kawon Epps was originally arrested and charged with first-degree assault (domestic violence). Police were not able to immediately report if his charges would be increased.

Officers were dispatched to a residence on Whitney Avenue on July 25 for a welfare check after a nine-month-old arrived at a local hospital with reported life-threatening injuries.

“Under circumstances manifesting extreme indifference to value of human life (Syied Epps) wantonly engaged in conduct which created a grave risk of death to another and caused severe brain trauma to a 9 month old victim,” a police citation reads.

Syied Epps is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Thursday, August 3 for the assault charge. His bond is currently set at $50,000.