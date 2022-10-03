Infant dies following triple shooting in Kansas City that killed her father

A two-month-old girl died Sunday after she was struck by bullets in a triple shooting last Monday in Kansas City, according to police.

Desiree Bowden was transported to the hospital with critical injuries following the shooting just before 1:45 p.m. in the 2500 block of Hardesty Avenue, Officer Donna Drake, a spokeswoman with the Kansas City Police Department, said in a news release. Bowden was pronounced dead on Sunday.

Davon Bowden, 27, also died in the shooting and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. A third victim was taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening. Another child was found uninjured in the home, Drake said.

Tracie Bowden, who said she was Davon Bowden’s mother, gathered with about a dozen people on Van Brundt Boulevard last Monday waiting to hear from authorities on the incident. She said her son was a father of six who had lived at the home for around a year with the mother of his three youngest children, including the two-month-old girl.

Detectives had identified all parties in the shooting and were not searching for additional suspects, Drake said.