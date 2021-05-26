Infant dies in Johnston County after being attacked by 2 family dogs

A 10-month-old died Tuesday night after being attacked by two family dogs, according to the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident happened on Riparian Court in Willow Spring after the father stepped out of the house to speak with a neighbor, Sheriff Steve Bizzell told The News & Observer.

EMS arrived on scene, but was unable to revive the child, he said.

“It’s a sad situation,” he said.

Bizzell said the father is a law enforcement officer in Wake County, and the mother worked for Johnston County’s EMS. He said he did not know whether the mother was home during the incident, or at what time it occurred.

The office will not be releasing their names to give the parents time to notify the family, Bizzell said.

Johnston County Animal Services was on the scene to take custody of the dogs — rottweilers — which will then be transported to an animal shelter, he added.

This is the second time in a month that a child in the Triangle has died from a dog attack. On April 28, a 7-year-old girl in Garner died and her mother was injured while caring for their neighbors’ dog.

Monday, the Garner police chief denied the owners’ dangerous dog permit application, which would have allowed them to keep the dogs, The News & Observer reported. If approved, the owners would have needed to notify local authorities they had dangerous animals, but the Garner police chief said the dogs were too dangerous to be returned.

