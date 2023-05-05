Infant drowns after being left alone in tub with running water, Texas police say

An infant was left alone and drowned as a bathtub filled with water inside a Texas home, police told news outlets.

Officers responded at about 7:30 p.m. on May 4 after a call about a drowning at a Houston apartment, The Houston Chronicle reported, citing the city’s police department.

Investigators said a mother stepped out of the room to cook and left a 14-year-old in charge of watching the bathtub as it filled, according to KTRK. The teen started the water but then got on a computer, leaving the baby unattended in the tub, which began to overflow, police told the station.

Authorities were called after the child was found unresponsive, KRIV reported. The baby was brought to a hospital but later was pronounced dead.

McClatchy News reached out to the Houston Police Department and was told additional information won’t be released at this time.

