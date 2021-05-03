Infant ejected in crash in Ocean City, 7 others injured

An infant ejected from a vehicle Sunday after a crash in Ocean City was flown to a Baltimore hospital and seven others were also injured, according to the Ocean City Fire Department. Officials said emergency crews were called at 2:47 p.m. to the Maryland Route 90 bridge for a crash involving a vehicle that was half over the guardrail. Investigators initially declared a mass casualty incident before upgrading it to a rescue response.

