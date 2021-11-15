Infant falls out of car window, dies after being struck by another vehicle in Irving

As a sedan driven by her mother turned at an Irving intersection on Sunday, an 8-month-old girl fell from a rear window and was struck and killed by another car, police said.

The infant was hit about 10:30 a.m. at North MacArthur Boulevard and Ranchview Drive by what Irving police said was possibly a black sedan. Its driver continued without stopping.

It was not clear whether the person driving the sedan that struck the child knew that he or she struck a person, police said.

The circumstances of how the child fell from the car are under police investigation. At least one other passenger, a child, was in the sedan from which the victim fell, police said. The infant was not in a car seat.

Irving police asked anyone who witnessed the infant being struck, was in the area or has information on the case to call an investigator at 972-721- 2561.