Infant formula recalled in the U.S. after Israel’s testing found contamination

Six batches of infant formula got recalled in the United States market after Israel’s Ministry of Health found cronobacter contamination in formula made in a U.S. facility.

Nutramigen Hypoallergenic Infant Formula powder can be fed to any child, but is designed mainly to be fed to babies with a cow’s milk allergy. Lot Nos. ZL3FHG; ZL3FMH; ZL3FPE; ZL3FQD; and ZL3FXJ in 12.6-ounce cans and, in 19.8-ounce cans, No. ZL3FRW. All have a use by date of Jan. 1, 2025. The UPC codes are No. 300871239418 or 300871239456.

The 19.8-ounce container of Nutramigen Hypoallergenic infant formula

“Cronobacter bacteria can cause severe, life-threatening infections (sepsis) or meningitis (an inflammation of the membranes that protect the brain and spine),” the recall notice states. “Symptoms of sepsis and meningitis may include poor feeding, irritability, temperature changes, jaundice (yellow skin and whites of the eyes), grunting breaths and abnormal movements.

“Cronobacter infection may also cause bowel damage and may spread through the blood to other parts of the body.”

Reckitt/Mead Johnson Nutrition’s FDA-posted recall alert says the recalled U.S. lots were made in June, distributed in June, July and August, and “it is believed that much, if not all, of the products recalled in the United States have been consumed. There are no reports of illnesses or adverse events to date.”

The FDA said routine testing at the Israeli border of Nutramigen formula from Mead Johnson’s Zeeland, Michigan facility found cronobacter. While Israel double checked its results via whole genome sequencing, the FDA did its own testing at the Michigan facility as well as samples from the same batch tested in Israel.

All the FDA’s testing came up negative for cronobacter, but Israel told the FDA on Thursday that it definitely found Cronobacter sakazakii. The FDA recommended Reckitt/Mead Johnson made a recall and the company agreed to yank 675,030 cans.

For questions or a refund, call Reckitt/Mead Johnson at 866-534-9986 or by emailing consumer.relations@rb.com. Any health problems should be taken to a medical professional.