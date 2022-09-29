Infant found dead following fire in shed in Carroll County

An infant was found dead inside a shed following a fire early Thursday morning in Brown Township in Carroll County, authorities said.

The girl may be under 1 year old.

"I have not confirmed the identity yet," Carroll County Coroner Dr. Mandal Haas said. "We believe it to be an infant."

The child's remains were taken to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office in Cleveland for an autopsy.

A man and a woman who were in the shed, located at 2256 Alliance Road NW, managed to escape.

"They were staying in the shed at times," said Chief Ralph Castellucci of the Malvern-based Great Trail Fire Department. "We have not completed our investigation. We believe it to be accidental."

One of the adults had a minor injury.

The fire was reported at 4:17 a.m. Thursday.

"It was fully involved when I arrived on scene," Castellucci said. "I was on scene within 11 minutes of being dispatched."

There also was a mobile home on the property. Other family members were inside the mobile home, according to Castellucci said. The woman who escaped the fire is the dead child's mother.

"The building was on fire when they woke up," Castellucci said. "They were awaken by the fire."

The child's body was discovered within the fire-damaged shed.

"We were aware of the infant being in there," Castellucci said.

Others involved in the investigation include the Carroll County Sheriff's Office and State Fire Marshal.

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Infant killed in shed fire in Carroll County