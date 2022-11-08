Infant found dead at hotel near Memphis airport
Police found an infant dead at a hotel near the Memphis airport Tuesday morning.
Officers say they arrived to the hotel, a Travelodge at 1471 East Brooks Road, around 8 a.m. Tuesday in response to a man-down call.
The death of the infant, a 5-month-old girl, is under investigation, the Memphis Police Department said.
It is unclear if the infant was found alone or with other people. Police did not provide any information about a cause of death.
