Police found an infant dead at a hotel near the Memphis airport Tuesday morning.

Officers say they arrived to the hotel, a Travelodge at 1471 East Brooks Road, around 8 a.m. Tuesday in response to a man-down call.

The death of the infant, a 5-month-old girl, is under investigation, the Memphis Police Department said.

It is unclear if the infant was found alone or with other people. Police did not provide any information about a cause of death.

Laura Testino covers education and children's issues for the Commercial Appeal. Reach her at laura.testino@commercialappeal.com or 901-512-3763. Find her on Twitter: @LDTestino

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Infant found dead at hotel near Memphis airport