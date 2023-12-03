Infant found dead as murder suspect father was naked alongside Idaho road: deputies

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — An infant was found dead as his father was found naked in a sleeping bag on the side of the road, according to Idaho deputies.

Around 9:17 a.m. on Saturday, the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call from hunters regarding a man in a sleeping bag on the side of a road near Idaho Falls.

The hunters told authorities that the man was naked and making odd statements.

The man was identified as 48-year-old Jeremy Albert Best, who was wanted in another county for homicide. He was treated by paramedics for injuries.

Near the area where Best was sleeping, deputies found his 10-month-old child dead at the scene, down an embankment off the roadway, along with his vehicle.

On Nov. 30 around 11:39 p.m., deputies found Best’s 38-year-old wife dead at the home. They believed Best left the area, armed, with the baby. Earlier that day, Best was seen walking nude through a local store. He was later evaluated for medical and mental health concerns.

Best was taken to the Bonneville County Jail after a medical clearance and will remain in jail until arraignment before the court.

“Our thoughts are with the family of the victims involved in this case,” the sheriff’s office said.

The incident remains under investigation by state police, Bonneville and Teton County deputies, and the FBI.

