Infant found safe after thief steals vehicle with baby inside, Lexington police say

A vehicle with an infant inside was stolen at a Lexington gas station Tuesday morning but has since been found, according to Lexington police.

The theft was reported at 7:01 a.m., Lt. Daniel Burnett said. The vehicle was stolen at the Thorntons on Winchester Road while the owners were inside the store.

A short time later, the vehicle was found by officers abandoned at Trinity Baptist Church, police said. The child was inside the vehicle unharmed and they’ve since been returned to their family.

Police were looking for a suspect Tuesday and had no other information to release at the time, Burnett said. They were processing the vehicle for evidence while reviewing surveillance footage.