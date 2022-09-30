Infant found unresponsive at Carrington day care dies, state's attorney says

Sep. 29—CARRINGTON, N.D. — A 5-month-old infant died after the baby was found unresponsive Monday, Sept. 26, at an in-home day care in Carrington, according to Kara Brinster, Foster County state's attorney.

Brinster said the Carrington Police Department and Carrington Ambulance responded to the day care on Monday. She said the infant was airlifted to Sanford in Fargo, where the baby later died.

The North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation is assisting the Carrington Police Department and the Foster County state's attorney with the ongoing investigation.

Any information about the incident can be reported to the Carrington Police Department at (701) 652-3321 or the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation at (701) 328-5000.

A

GoFundMe

has been set up to help the family at this time.