Infant girl dies after being picked up by Border Patrol near Nogales port of entry

An infant girl died Saturday after being picked up by a Border Patrol agent near the Mariposa Port of Entry in Nogales.

An agent with the Nogales Border Patrol Station encountered a mother and an infant girl in the early morning of Sept. 23 along the border road near the port of entry, according to U.S Customs and Border Protection.

The agent immediately took them to the Nogales station where a CBP-contracted medical provider and a Border Patrol emergency medical technician began resuscitation efforts on the infant, who was not breathing.

Local EMS personnel soon arrived and took the infant to a nearby hospital, where she was declared dead.

A child's glove on the ground by the U.S. border wall at Mariposa Canyon, west of Nogales, on Dec. 21, 2022, in Nogales, Sonora, Mexico. The area is a popular area where migrants attempt to cross into the United States.

CBP’s Office of Professional Responsibility is conducting an investigation of the incident and the Department of Homeland Security’s Office of Inspector General and the Nogales Police Department were notified.

No further details were immediately available.

