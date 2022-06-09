Infant girl shot by her brother in Compton, multiple firearms found, authorities say

Christian Martinez
·1 min read

An infant girl was expected to survive after being shot by her brother at a Compton home Wednesday, Los Angeles County sheriff's officials said.

The shooting was reported around noon in the 1000 block of Poppy Avenue.

The infant, less than a year old, suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to her leg and was transported to a local hospital, authorities said.

Her brother, a juvenile, was detained and multiple firearms were located at the home, authorities said.

Sheriff's officials said the shooting appeared to be accidental, though an investigation was ongoing.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories