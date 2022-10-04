Infant and her parents are among 4 people kidnapped from California family business, officials say

An 8-month-old girl and her parents were kidnapped in Merced County, California, on Monday, by a person described as armed and dangerous, authorities said.

A fourth relative was also taken from a family business in an unincorporated community in the Central Valley community, the Merced County Sheriff's Office said in a statement Monday evening.

The infant, 8-month-old Aroohi Dheri, and parents Jasleen Kaur, 27, and Jasdeep Singh, 36, as well as an uncle, Amandeep Singh, 39, were "were taken against their will from a business" on South Highway 59, a roadway lined with retailers and restaurants, officials said.

Officials have not named a suspect or a possible motive.

"We're asking the public does not approach the suspect or victim," the sheriff's office said in its statement.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com