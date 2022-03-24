Infant left on hood of parked car in Mansfield

Mar. 24—MANSFIELD — State police are searching for a suspect who left an infant on the hood of a parked vehicle on Wednesday afternoon.

At approximately 4:17 p.m., state police at Troop C received a call from a woman who reported that a Hispanic male had placed the infant on the hood of her parked car.

The man then got into a dark colored vehicle and fled the scene, state police said in a prepared statement.

The infant was transported to a hospital for treatment and is in stable condition, police said. The baby was a 28- to 30-week-old premature newborn, police said.

The man was described as heavy set with short black hair, and was wearing a black long-sleeved T-shirt and black jogger pants, police said.

Police added that Eastern District Major Crime is assuming the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information on the subject's whereabouts, identity, or vehicle is asked to contact Detective Matthew Hogan at 860-896-3236, or matthew.hogan@ct.gov.

