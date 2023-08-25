Infant pepper sprayed during Fairview Heights road rage incident, police say

An infant was pepper sprayed and three people have since been arrested and charged following a road rage incident in Fairview Heights on Sunday, police said.

Ladavia L. Raymond, 26, of Granite City, was charged by the St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s office with felony aggravated battery in connection with the incident. Her bond was set at $15,000.

Two juveniles, whose names will not be released, also were charged.

“Paramedics responded to the scene,” Fairview Heights officer John Frienderich said confirmed with an email to the BND. “They examined those who were exposed to the pepper spray but no one was transported to a hospital for further medical evaluation.”

According to a release from the Fairview Heights Police Department, officers arrived at the intersection of Lincoln Highway and North Illinois Street within a minute of a motorist reporting that she had been pepper sprayed by another.

The altercation began as the two drivers approached the intersection, the victims in a silver Dodge Caravan and Raymond and the juveniles in a red Chevrolet Cruze, police said.

As the minivan changed lanes, Raymond began honking her horn and yelling out the window. A front-seat passenger from the minivan then threw a water bottle out of the window at the car, police said.

Raymond exited the vehicle after coming to a stop and allegedly sprayed pepper spray into the passenger window of the minivan.The minivan quickly drove off and entered the parking lot of Huck’s, followed by Raymond in the Chevy Cruze.

A verbal altercation ensued, and police say Raymond again sprayed the minivan’s occupants with pepper spray.

Three subjects were taken into custody.