Infant shot near southwest Atlanta recreation center, police say

Atlanta police are currently investigating an infant who was shot at an apartment complex.

Officers were called to The Commons apartments on Middleton Road near the C.T. Martin Natatorium and Recreation Center.

Investigators say they found an infant who had been shot. The child is alert, conscious and breathing.

The child’s current condition is unclear.

There is no word on possible suspects or what led up to the shooting.

