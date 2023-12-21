Infant shot Tuesday has died, Fayetteville police said Thursday

A 5-month-old girl who was shot along with her father Tuesday night has died, the Fayetteville Police Department said Thursday.

According to police, Brooklyn Crumpler succumbed to her injuries after being flown to UNC Medical Center in Chapel Hill; her father, Weldon McKensey Crumpler, 31, was treated and released from the hospital.

Police said they learned of the shooting after they were called to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday after Crumpler appeared there with a gunshot wound.

Officers then went to the 2200 block of Nicky Avenue and found the injured child, the release said. The location is 6 miles from Cape Fear Valley Medical Center near Jasper Street and Murchison Road.

Police did not say if the child was alone when found.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective D. Arnett at 910-929-2565. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling Fayetteville/Cumberland County CrimeStoppers at 910-483-TIPS (8477); visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org online; or by downloading the FREE “P3 Tips” app available for mobile devices.

