Infant suffers life-threatening injuries in crash on I-495, state police say

Massachusetts State Police are investigating a serious crash on Interstate 495 in Andover that left an infant with life-threatening injuries early Friday morning.

A preliminary investigation indicated that around 3:30 a.m., a 2017 Toyota Camry with a New Hampshire registration was driving north on the highway in Andover when the operator lost control of the vehicle, according to state police.

The car went into the grass median, descended an embankment, and struck a tree, state police said.

The infant, who state police identified as a 1-year-old girl, was transported to Lawrence General Hospital with life-threatening injuries before being flown to a Boston hospital.

The driver, a 33-year-old woman, was transported to Lawrence General Hospital with minor injuries.

The woman and infant are both from Nashua, New Hampshire, state police noted.

The crash remains under investigation but troopers are looking into distraction on the part of the driver as a potential cause of the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

