Infant, two adults seriously hurt when gunfire erupts during dispute, NC cops say

An infant is among three people shot during a dispute Nov. 1 at a home in Lenoir, according to the Lenoir Police Department.

All three are hospitalized with potentially life-threatening wounds, police said in a news release.

Their identities and details of the injuries were not released.

Investigators say they “are not currently looking for any other suspects” in the case.

The triple shooting happened around noon in the 500 block of NW Willow Street, which hosts a mix of homes and businesses on the city’s north side. Lenoir is about 75 miles northwest of Charlotte, in Caldwell County.

A caller alerted police to the shootings, officials said.

“Officers arrived within five minutes and discovered two adults and an infant child injured from gunshot wounds. Officers immediately requested Medic for assistance and rendered lifesaving first aid to the injured individuals,” police said.

“Preliminary information and evidence gathered during the investigation indicates that the three people injured are related and the shooting was prompted following a domestic disturbance.”

Investigators did not give details on who they suspect fired the shots.