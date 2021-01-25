Infantry Squad Vehicle is a cramped ride but Army says it meets requirements

WASHINGTON — The Army’s new Infantry Squad Vehicle is a cramped ride and offers limited protection from certain threats, according to a recent report from the Pentagon’s chief weapons tester, but it is still meeting the service’s requirements in tests and evaluations, the product lead told Defense News.

The ISV “key requirements are being met and we are increasing soldier operational readiness by providing an operationally relevant vehicle that can transport small tactical units to a dismount point faster and in better physical and mental condition for the fight,” Steven Herrick, the Army’s product lead for Ground Mobility Vehicles within the Program Executive Office Combat Support & Combat Service Support, said.

The vehicle was particularly designed to be easily transported into operational environments with the Infantry using current rotary and fixed wing transport.

The vehicle’s key performance parameters required that the vehicle’s weight not exceed 5,000 lbs and must fit inside a CH-47 Chinook cargo helicopter. Those requirements “force dimensional requirements only allowing the vehicle to be a certain height, width and length,” he said.

The requirements led to a vehicle that makes it hard for soldiers with all their gear needed for a 72-hour mission to comfortably fit inside and be able to access rucksacks on the move.

The Army assessed three vendors in developmental testing from December 2019 through January 2020 and ultimately chose General Motors Defense to supply the vehicle to the force. GM beat out an Oshkosh Defense and Flyer Defense team, and an SAIC and Polaris team.

All offerings were capable of carrying a nine-soldier infantry squad with their weapons and equipment during movement, the Director of Operational Test & Evaluation said in the report. But it noted the ISV “has not demonstrated the capability to carry the required mission equipment, supplies and water for a unit to sustain itself to cover a range of 300 miles within a 72-hour period.”

The Army, however, has assessed the ISV requirement and solution set is in alignment, Herrick said. The DOT&E report, he said, “indicates a desire to include more equipment than a standard nine-soldier squad would carry on a 72-hour mission.”

This lack of space, the report states, “may create a logistics and operational burden” and might limit the type of missions and duration for ISVs.

The soldiers that participated in the touchpoint evaluating the vehicles were asked to bring their Advanced Combat Helmet and Improved Outer Tactical Vest with plates, individual weapon, night vision devices and their ruck with three days worth of supplies, Herrick said.

“All vendors’ ISVs are cramped and soldiers cannot reach, stow, and secure equipment as needed, degrading and slowing mission operations,” the report details. During tests “soldiers on all ISVs could not readily access items in their rucksacks without stopping the movement, dismounting, and removing their rucksacks from the vehicle.”

The soldier touchpoint took into account soldier comfort, visibility and ability to execute their mission, Herrick said. This was all factored into the decision the Army made to go with GM Defense’s vehicle.

“Additionally, no current or planned combat or tactical vehicle allows access to rucksacks while moving to support operator safety,” Herrick noted. “Crew spaces on the ISV are designed to allow mission performance of specific duty tasks.”

Units also lacked reliable communication capability, according to the report, using hand-held or manpack radios between 62 and 300 miles. The ISV does not have a mounted radio requirement.

“Communication between the squad leader, soldiers, and the platoon leader was intermittent and not reliable,” the report found.

Because of the concept of the ISV providing an effective aid to insert soldiers into combat operations, the requirements support just what the soldier carries, so there is no mounted requirement yet, Herrick said. That requirement could be added as a growth capability later.

The DOT&E report also notes that the ISV doesn’t have an underbody and ballistic survivability requirement, which could mean the unit would be susceptible to certain threats, but the ISV’s speed and small, low profile might help deal with those issues. Adding protection to the vehicle would sacrifice the speed the squad needs to inject itself into operations as rapidly as possible.

Overall, GM had the highest reliability among the three vendors, demonstrating a 585 mean miles between operational mission failure. The Army’s user requirement is 1,200 MMBOMF.

Herrick noted that reliability and maintainability testing was not scheduled or conducted by Army Test and Evaluation Command or the program office, so the calculations used in the DOT&E report were “not supported by traditional RAM elements, such as scoring conferences and time for the vendor to implement changes.”

The mileage accumulated and referenced in the report was “not meant to evaluate RAM by the Army, but rather, to provide the program office and contractor an initial insight on the capability of the system over 500 miles,” Herrick added.

ISV RAM testing is scheduled to begin this month, according to Herrick.

The service wasn’t able to evaluate every aspect of the vehicle before moving into production, but it plans to test the vehicle’s ability to be carried in a Chinook during its Initial Operational Test and Evaluation this year.

Now that the Army has chosen the GM vehicle, it has already initiated developmental testing that will lead to an IOT&E in August 2021 at Fort Bragg, North Carolina. That testing began in November 2020.