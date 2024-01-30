Infant's father receives 25-year prison sentence for baby's death

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Joshua Perry received a 25-year prison sentenced for neglect of his 4-month-old son, Silas, who died July 29, 2022, in his Otterbein apartment.

Perry and the baby's mother, Kelsey Harrington, went out drinking instead of tending to their son.

Silas' death came four days after a Good Samaritan called police after seeing Silas alone in a hot car, crying and covered by a blanket. Child Protection Services visited Perry and Harrington four days before Silas' death and instructed the couple about safe sleeping for an infant.

Perry and Harrington apparently ignored those instructions based on how police found Silas' body, according to the court records.

Joshua Perry, right, received a a 25-year prison sentence for neglect of a dependent resulting in death on Monday, Jan. 29, 2024. After released from prison, Perry will spend another five years of his sentence on supervised probation.

“Of all the mistakes I’ve made in my life, this has to be by far the worst mistake I have ever made,” Perry told the court before sentencing. “As many years as I may get for this, I will never forget or live down the fact that I lost my child.”

Perry said he marks the passing of his son by thinking of how old the boy would be and what he might be teaching him about the world.

“I miss my son," Perry said, "and I wish I could take back everything that happened and make much better decisions I have made on that day and leading up to that day.”

Tippecanoe Superior 2 Judge Steve Meyer was direct about what Perry and Harrington did on that summer night in late July 2022.

“It’s unfortunate that we’re here," Meyer said. "But it’s your actions that brought us here. You’re the parent. You’re the adult. You’re responsible for checking on that little boy to make sure he was safe, comfortable, being treated properly.

“For whatever reason, you and the mother just decide to go out and drink and smoke instead," Meyer said. "You totally shirked your responsibility to this little boy to the point that he suffered — sadly — the ultimate consequence. He died.”

Surveillance video from the couple's Oxford apartment complex showed Perry and the baby's mother, Kelsey Harrington, drove away for about four hours, leaving Silas to his fate.

He was dead when Perry and Harrington returned home.

“It’s just senseless why this happened,” Meyer said.

Harrington, the baby's mother, also received a 25-year prison sentence last month. Like Perry, she'll be on probation for five years after she's released from prison.

In Indiana, convicts have to serve 75% of their prison sentence. In this case, almost 19 years.

Perry, 30, has a credit for a little more than a year credit for his pretrial incarceration, so he'll serve a little less than 18 more years in prison.

When he's released, he'll spend five years on supervised probation.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: Father sentenced to 25 years in prison for his infant son's death