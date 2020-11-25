Infection Control Market Worth $58.2 Billion by 2027- Exclusive Report Covering Pre and Post COVID-19 Market Analysis by Meticulous Research®

·12 min read

LONDON, Nov. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new market research report "Infection Control Market by Product [Sterilization (Steam, Radiation, Sterilant, Indicators), Disinfection (Washer, U.V. Disinfection, Disinfectants), Endoscope Reprocessing, Protective Barriers], and End User - Forecast to 2027", published by Meticulous Research®, the infection control market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.3% from 2020 to reach $58.2 billion by 2027.

Meticulous Research Logo
Meticulous Research Logo

Infection control is an essential measure across the healthcare industry to avoid infectious diseases. Factors such as the rising incidences of hospital-acquired infections, growing number of surgical procedures, increasing incidence of chronic diseases associated with the geriatric population, and the growing medical device reprocessing industry are significantly impacting the growth of this market.

Download Free Sample Report Now @ https://www.meticulousresearch.com/download-sample-report/cp_id=5058

Infectious diseases are caused by pathogenic microorganisms, such as bacteria, viruses, parasites, or fungi. These diseases can spread, directly or indirectly, either from one person to another, from infected or non-sterilized surgical or medical devices used to treat a person, or from being in the infected environment of any healthcare facility. Thus, to prevent and reduce the occurrence rate of infectious diseases, healthcare facilities adopt infection control methods and programs to improve the quality of care and provide a safe environment to the patients and other personnel working in the same facilities.

In recent years, it was observed that the rate of HAIs is on a continuous rise and includes common infections, such as bloodstream infections (BSIs), pneumonia, urinary tract infections (UTIs), and surgical site infections (SSIs). These infections threaten the patient's health & life and prolong hospital stays, thereby creating an additional economic burden. These infections contribute ~7% and 10% of the total reported infections in developed and developing countries.

According to the ECD systems, LLC data, the five most common types of HAIs, including Surgical Site Infections (SSI), Ventilator-Associated Pneumonia (VAP), Central-line Associated Bloodstream Infections (CABI), Clostridium Difficile Infections (CDI), and Catheter-Associated Urinary Tract Infections (CAUTI), cost around USD 9.8 billion annually in the U.S., with SSIs contributing the largest share of 33.7% (USD 3.3 billion). The high cost of SSIs is mainly due to prolonged hospitalization of patients and associated diagnostic tests & treatment. This leads to an increase in additional cost burden, and hence to reduce this burden, it is necessary to control infections that occur during surgical procedures. This is expected to drive the market for SSI control products in the coming years.

COVID-19 Impact on the Infection Control Market

With the severe outbreak of COVID-19, there is an unprecedented global demand for advanced healthcare facilities, services, and infrastructure to treat the infected. Infection control products, such as personal protective equipment, has seen an unprecedented increase in demand from most countries worldwide to handle a surge of COVID-19 patients. Healthcare workers rely on personal protective equipment to protect themselves and their patients from being infected and infecting others. Due to growing cases of COVID-19, the available face masks and gowns capacity is insufficient, and the global healthcare industry is experiencing a shortfall. The WHO estimates that 89 million medical masks will be required every month. To meet that demand, a 40% increase in manufacturing is expected. The WHO also estimates that frontline workers would need approximately 7-10% of the world's supply of surgical masks, and possibly more. For examination gloves, that figure goes up to 76 million, while international demand for goggles stands at 1.6 million per month.

From a demand perspective, nearly 70-80% of the hospitals struggle with a shortage of ventilators, masks, other personal protective equipment, hospital beds, and other supplies. With disturbed supply chains and production capacity shortages, manufacturers of hospital beds and supplies cannot meet the demand. As a result, various countries with high infection rates face huge shortfalls for infection control products. The majorly impacted countries are present in the developed region, and thus to address this situation, government agencies in every country are focusing on alternative ways to increase the production capacity. For instance,

  • In April 2020, Ralph Lauren Corporation (U.S.) ramped up the production of 2,50,000 masks and 25,000 isolation gowns with its U.S. manufacturing.

  • In April 2020, the Federal Government of Canada encouraged the PPE production domestically. Canada launched its national plan to mobilize industry to fight COVID-19. Since then, over 3,000 companies have offered their expertise to manufacture and distribute PPE to help frontline healthcare workers in Canada.

  • In April 2020, Lamborghini joined the companies fighting the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, producing surgical masks and protective shields. Lamborghini will work on the manufacturing of the PPE, creating 1,000 masks a day. 3D printers within the carbon fiber production plant will be used to produce 200 medical shields a day.

  • In April 2020, Canada Emergency Medical Manufacturers (CEMM) begun mobilizing a collective effort for furniture and apparel manufacturers to produce medical gowns.

  • In April 2020, Munich-based premium automaker, BMW, has also entered the mask-making business.

  • In March 2020, Retailers Canada Goose Holdings, Inc. and Gap, Inc. announced the production of scrubs and patient gowns for healthcare workers and patients to aid the battle against the pandemic.

  • In March 2020, Reifenhäuser GmbH & Co. K.G. Maschinenfabrik (Germany) launched a pilot production line to manufacture the mask fabric in Germany.

  • In March 2020, Arkema S.A. (France) repurposed a production line at a France site to manufacture 20 tonnes/week of alcohol-based solutions. The solutions will be distributed free of charge to hospitals in France, which urgently need disinfectants.

  • In March 2020, 3M (U.S.) announced to increase investments, mostly in the U.S., to boost N95 masks production by 30% over the next 12 months.

  • Duro-Last (U.S.) applied its expertise in fabricating PVC roofing systems to the problem of manufacturing PVC isolation gowns at several of its manufacturing facilities.

  • In March 2020, Tory Burch, an American fashion brand, partnered with 1199SEIU United Healthcare Workers East to provide USD 5 million worth of products, including scrubs, belts, and sneakers for healthcare professionals. It also donated 3,000 yards of fabric that will be made into face masks and hospital gowns for the Catholic Health Services of Long Island.

Speak to our Analysts to Understand the Impact of COVID-19 on Your Business: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/speak-to-analyst/cp_id=5058

Such initiatives are expected to create immense opportunities for each country's local players to gear up their manufacturing capacity and cater to the rising demand for the various types of infection control products.

The infection control market study by Meticulous Research presents historical market data in terms of value (2018 and 2019), estimated current data (2020), and forecasts for 2027—by product and end user. The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyzes the market at regional and country levels.

Geographically, North America is estimated to dominate the global infection control market in 2020, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. This growth in North America can be attributed to the increasing hospital & outpatient visits, rising number of surgical procedures, growing number of HAIs, increasing healthcare expenditure, growing pharma & biotech industry, increasing aging population with chronic diseases, and government initiatives to reduce HAIs & implement effective infection control practices.

However, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. The factors driving the growth of the APAC market include the economic growth of many countries, growing government focus on the healthcare sector, rising prevalence of infectious diseases, including COVID-19, and government initiatives for boosting infection control procedures.

Quick Buy – Infection Control Market Research Report: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/buy_now.php?pformat=359&vformat=1064

Based on product type, the cleaning & disinfection segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the overall infection control market in 2020. The rising number of HAIs, growing unhygienic surroundings, increasing demand for effective measures and products to minimize the spread of infectious diseases, growing admissions of COVID-19 patients in healthcare facilities, and increasing awareness about cleaning & disinfectant environment are the key factors driving the growth of this segment.

On the other hand, the endoscope reprocessing products segment is expected to grow at the fastest growth rate during the forecast year due to the growing importance of diagnostic and therapeutic endoscopy procedures, concerns regarding surgical wound-associated infections, and technological advancement in the medical field.

Based on end user, the hospitals & clinics segment is estimated to command the largest share of the overall infection control market in 2020. The large share of this segment is mainly attributed to the growing incidence of HAIs, rising admissions in the healthcare facilities due to the COVID-19 outbreak, growing prevalence of chronic diseases, and rising number of surgical procedures. However, the medical device companies segment is expected to grow at the fastest growth rate during the forecast year. Strict regulations for good manufacturing and packaging practices (GPP) and compulsion to follow standard guidelines during medical device manufacturing are driving the growth of this segment.

The report also includes an extensive assessment of the product portfolio, geographic analysis, and key strategic developments adopted by leading market participants in the industry over the past four years (2017–2020). The infection control market has witnessed several new product launches & approvals, acquisitions, and partnerships & agreements.

The key players operating in the global infection control market are STERIS plc. (U.S.), Cantel Medical Corp. (U.S.), Getinge AB (Sweden), Ecolab (U.S.), 3M Company (U.S.), Advanced Sterilization Products (U.S.), MMM Group (Germany), MATACHANA group (Spain), Belimed (Switzerland), and MELAG Medizintechnik GmbH & Co. K.G. (Germany), among others. However, the market for each product category is dominated by various market leaders. For instance, the sterilization products market is dominated by Advanced Sterilization Products (U.S.), STERIS plc. (U.S.), 3M Company (U.S.), Getinge AB (Sweden), and Belimed (Switzerland). The endoscopy reprocessing products market is dominated by Ecolab (U.S.), Cantel Medical Corp. (U.S.), and Advanced Sterilization Products (U.S.).

To gain more insights into the market with a detailed table of content and figures, click here: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/infection-control-market-5058/

Scope of the Report:

Infection Control Market, by Product

  • Cleaning and Disinfection Products

  • Sterilization Products

  • Endoscope Reprocessing Products

  • Protective Barriers

  • Software

Infection Control Market, by End User

  • Hospitals & Clinics

  • Life Science Industry

  • Medical Devices Companies

Infection Control Market, by Geography

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia-Pacific (APAC)

  • Latin America

  • Middle East & Africa

Download Free Sample Report Now @ https://www.meticulousresearch.com/download-sample-report/cp_id=5058

Amidst this crisis, Meticulous Research® is continuously assessing the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on various sub-markets and enables global organizations to strategize for the post-COVID-19 world and sustain their growth. Let us know if you would like to assess the impact of COVID-19 on any industry here- https://www.meticulousresearch.com/custom-research.php

Related Reports:

Sterilization Equipment Market by Product & Services {Equipment [Heat, Low-temperature (Ozone, Formaldehyde), Filtration), Consumables (Sterilization Indicators, Sterilants), Services (Gamma, Steam)], End User (Hospitals, Pharma)} - Global Forecast to 2027

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/sterilization-equipment-market-5141/

Vaccines Market by Indication (Influenza, Rotavirus, DTP Vaccines), Route of Administration (Intramuscular, Subcutaneous, Oral), Type/Antigen (Conjugate Vaccine, Live Attenuated Vaccine), Valence (Multivalent, Monovalent Vaccines) - Global Forecast to 2027

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/vaccines-market-5076/

COVID-19 Diagnostics (PCR Testing, Antibody Testing) and Therapy (Immunotherapy, Vaccines, Antiviral, Cell-based, Plasma therapy) Market Opportunity Assessment and Global Forecast to 2025

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/COVID-19-impact-assessment-health-and-life-sciences-industry-5098/

Medical/Hospital Beds Market by Product (Bed, Accessories), Technology (Power, Manual), Type of Care (Curative, Rehabilitation), Healthcare Facilities (Critical, Bariatric, Long-term, Paediatric, Maternal, Home Care) - Global Forecast to 2027

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/hospital-beds-market-5091/

Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market by Product and Solution (Consumables, System, Software and Services), Technology (Immunodiagnostics, PCR, INAAT), Disease (HIV, HAIS, Influenza), End User (Hospital, Reference Lab, Research) - Global Forecast to 2027

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/infectious-disease-diagnostics-market-4976/

About Meticulous Research®

Meticulous Research® was founded in 2010 and incorporated as Meticulous Market Research Pvt. Ltd. in 2013 as a private limited company under the Companies Act, 1956. Since its incorporation, the company has become the leading provider of premium market intelligence in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The name of our company defines our services, strengths, and values. Since the inception, we have only thrived to research, analyze and present the critical market data with great attention to details. With the meticulous primary and secondary research techniques, we have built strong capabilities in data collection, interpretation, and analysis of data including qualitative and quantitative research with the finest team of analysts. We design our meticulously analyzed intelligent and value-driven syndicate market research reports, custom studies, quick turnaround research, and consulting solutions to address business challenges of sustainable growth.

Contact:
Mr. Khushal Bombe
Meticulous Research®
Direct Lines: +1-646-781-8004 (North America)
+44-203-868-8738 (Europe)
+91 744-7780008 (Asia-Pacific)
Email- sales@meticulousresearch.com
Visit Our Website: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/
Connect with us on LinkedIn- https://www.linkedin.com/company/meticulous-research
Content Source: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/press-release/infection-control-market-2027/396

Cision
Cision

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/infection-control-market-worth-58-2-billion-by-2027--exclusive-report-covering-pre-and-post-covid-19-market-analysis-by-meticulous-research-301180487.html

SOURCE Meticulous Market Research Pvt. Ltd

Latest Stories

  • Trump campaign sued for attempting to disenfranchise Black voters

    President Trump's campaign now finds itself on the other side of a legal case in a newly filed federal lawsuit alleging that it violated the Voting Rights Act of 1965 when it sought to “disenfranchise hundreds of thousands of voters,” particularly African Americans in metropolitan areas of Michigan.

  • ‘People are going hungry as you tweet from vacay’: AOC doubles down attacks on senate for failure to pass Covid relief bill

    Congresswoman’s criticism comes as virus spikes across US

  • Biden's White House: 'Sipping unflavored almond milk' after guzzling vats of Tabasco for 4 years

    President-elect Joe Biden will start introducing his Cabinet picks Tuesday, and the consensus in Washington was perhaps best described by Brendan Buck, a former top aide to Republican House Speakers Paul Ryan and John Boehner:> These Biden nominations and appointments are so delightfully boring> > — Brendan Buck (@BrendanBuck) November 23, 2020Most of the names Biden announced Monday — Antony Blinken as secretary of state, Jake Sullivan as national security adviser, Alejandro Mayorkas as Homeland Security secretary, Avril Haines as director of national intelligence, Linda Thomas-Greenfield as U.N. ambassador, and Ron Klein as White House chief of staff — are career professionals little known outside Washington policy and politics circles, but well regarded within them. "By design, they seem meant to project a dutiful competence," The Washington Post reports.Biden has also chosen some boldface names: John Kerry as international climate envoy and former Federal Reserve Chairwoman Janet Yellen as treasury secretary. What ties them all together is the prospect of a Biden administration "filled with people who have deep experience in government and in the agencies they will be running," Jake Sherman and Anna Palmer write at Politico.You can expect fewer impulsive tweets and more of "a linear, plodding, purposeful, and standard policy process" run "by political professionals who aren't likely to try to burn down the White House over petty disagreements and jockeying to get in the good graces of the president," Sherman and Palmer add. "In other words, if the Trump White House was like downing a vat of Tabasco sauce over the past four years, the Biden White House will be like sipping unflavored almond milk."The selection process hasn't been entirely without drama, but "the relatively uncontroversial nature of these picks has been by design," Politico's Ryan Lizza reports. "Internally, Biden officials have been instructed to emphasize to reporters how normal the picks are, how 'these are tested leaders.' It's seen as a success if the Biden staff and Cabinet announcements don't make much news."More stories from theweek.com People are skeptical that Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner will be able to easily slip back into NYC society Trump's staffers are reportedly now avoiding him to stay out of legal jeopardy Obama the pretender

  • Latest North Korean defector reported to be a gymnast who jumped border fence

    In the annals of great escapes, vaulting the barbed wire, heavily-surveilled fence that separates the mined no-man’s land between North and South Korea would surely feature strongly. According to the South Korean media this week, a defector who evaded security in one of the most dangerous border crossings of the world on November 3 was a former gymnast who managed to swing himself over the imposing barricades, reportedly without triggering key sensors. The authorities vowed to investigate why high-tech security systems did not work. “We will look into why the sensors did not ring and make sure they operate properly,” an official told Yonhap news agency. The man, reported to be wearing blue civilian clothes and in his twenties, later surrendered after a manhunt by the South Korean military units who discovered a breach of the fence. He was detained without incident just under a mile south of the fence and has asked for asylum.

  • Clever’s 2020 Gift Guide Is Here and It Just Wants You to Have a Nice Time

    We rounded up a mix of gifts that help others, keep folks healthy, and add a little something-something to the home&nbsp;Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • 55-year sentence affirmed for 15-year-old MS-13 gang killer

    An appeals court affirmed a 55-year prison term Tuesday for a member of the MS-13 gang who organized the killings of four teenagers in a Long Island park when he was 15 — but it also expressed regret that the end of parole for federal prisoners means he won't have incentive to reform. A panel of the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that the prosecution of Josue Portillo, now 19, is a “classic illustration of the unfortunate consequences” of a decision by Congress that eliminated parole for federal prisoners sentenced in or after 1987.

  • Lame-duck Trump pardons turkeys

    Failing in his efforts to overturn the election — and with his grip on the presidency slipping away — President Trump on Tuesday exercised a traditional if goofy power of the Oval Office: He pardoned a turkey.

  • CEOs at chains like McDonald's and Waffle House stop fighting a $15 minimum wage — but say it could mean higher menu prices for customers

    For years, chains have been battling against a federal minimum wage hike. Now, in 2020, some are giving up the fight.

  • Computer repairman who claimed he gave Hunter Biden data to Giuliani closes shop as laptop saga gets stranger

    Computer repairman John Paul Mac Isaac, who gave a copy of the laptop to Rudy Giuliani, shuttered his Delaware store and a neighbor said he left town.

  • Georgia Senate candidate Raphael Warnock — and his dog — respond to smear ads

    In a clever new ad, Georgia Democratic Senate candidate Rev. Raphael Warnock found a new way to drop the mic.Warnock is running against Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-Ga.) in the Jan. 5 runoff election. In a new ad he tweeted out Tuesday, Warnock is shown taking his dog on a walk. In an earlier campaign ad, Warnock predicted there would be lots of false claims leveled against him, and "that's exactly what happened," he said. "You would think that Kelly Loeffler might have something good to say about herself, if she really wants to represent Georgia."Instead, Warnock continued, "she's trying to scare people by taking things I've said out of context from over 25 years of being a pastor." By this point, Warnock and his pup were at the end of their walk, and he was holding a bag of dog feces. As he dropped the bag in a trash can, Warnock said, "I think Georgians will see her ads for what they are -- don't you?" His dog barked in agreement -- and then approved the message. Watch the ad below. > I told you the smear ads were coming, but Georgians will see Sen. @Kloeffler's ads for what they are. pic.twitter.com/0sgU8ndC63> > -- Reverend Raphael Warnock (@ReverendWarnock) November 24, 2020More stories from theweek.com People are skeptical that Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner will be able to easily slip back into NYC society Trump's staffers are reportedly now avoiding him to stay out of legal jeopardy Obama the pretender

  • Saudi-led coalition in Yemen says Houthi attack on Jeddah petroleum products station targets global energy security: SPA

    The spokesman of the Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen said on Monday that Iran-aligned Houthis have been implicated in an attack at a fuel tank at a petroleum products distribution station in the Saudi city of Jeddah, Saudi state news agency SPA reported. Spokesman Colonel Turki al-Malki added that this "cowardly terrorist attack, does not target the national capabilities of the kingdom, but rather targets the mainstay‮ ‬of the global economy and its supplies as well as global energy security," SPA said. Al-Malki also added that the coalition is taking the necessary operational measures to protect civilians and civilian objects, and those who planned and executed these attacks will be held accountable, SPA said.

  • Indian state bans religious conversion before marriage in crackdown on 'Love Jihad'

    Religious conversion before marriage will be punishable with a 10-year jail sentence in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, a move opposition activists say is the latest attack on India’s historic secularism. Politicians from the ruling Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) claim Muslim men are brainwashing Hindu women into converting to Islam before marriage - a practice they have described as “Love Jihad” - and allege it is a wider conspiracy to change the demographics in India. The authorities in the BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh said the law was necessary as they have documented more than 100 cases of forced conversion in the state. “The way in which religious conversions are done using deceit, lies, force, and dishonesty is heart-wrenching, and it was necessary to have a law in this regard,” said an Uttar Pradesh government spokesperson. Similar bills have been tabled in two other BJP-ruled states, Madhya Pradesh and Haryana.

  • Muslims have visualized Prophet Muhammad in words and calligraphic art for centuries

    The republication of caricatures depicting the Prophet Muhammad by French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo in September 2020 led to protests in several Muslim-majority countries. It also resulted in disturbing acts of violence: In the weeks that followed, two people were stabbed near the former headquarters of the magazine and a teacher was beheaded after he showed the cartoons during a classroom lesson. Visual depiction of Muhammad is a sensitive issue for a number of reasons: Islam’s early stance against idolatry led to a general disapproval for images of living beings throughout Islamic history. Muslims seldom produced or circulated images of Muhammad or other notable early Muslims. The recent caricatures have offended many Muslims around the world. This focus on the reactions to the images of Muhammad drowns out an important question: How did Muslims imagine him for centuries in the near total absence of icons and images? Picturing Muhammad without imagesIn my courses on early Islam and the life of Muhammad, I teach to the amazement of my students that there are few pre-modern historical figures that we know more about than we do about Muhammad. The respect and devotion that the first generations of Muslims accorded to him led to an abundance of textual materials that provided rich details about every aspect of his life. The prophet’s earliest surviving biography, written a century after his death, runs into hundreds of pages in English. His final 10 years are so well-documented that some episodes of his life during this period can be tracked day by day.Even more detailed are books from the early Islamic period dedicated specifically to the description of Muhammad’s body, character and manners. From a very popular ninth-century book on the subject titled “Shama'il al-Muhammadiyya” or The Sublime Qualities of Muhammad, Muslims learned everything from Muhammad’s height and body hair to his sleep habits, clothing preferences and favorite food. No single piece of information was seen too mundane or irrelevant when it concerned the prophet. The way he walked and sat is recorded in this book alongside the approximate amount of white hair on his temples in old age. These meticulous textual descriptions have functioned for Muslims throughout centuries as an alternative for visual representations. Most Muslims pictured Muhammad as described by his cousin and son-in-law Ali in a famous passage contained in the Shama'il al-Muhammadiyya: a broad-shouldered man of medium height, with black, wavy hair and a rosy complexion, walking with a slight downward lean. The second half of the description focused on his character: a humble man that inspired awe and respect in everyone that met him. Textual portraits of MuhammadThat said, figurative portrayals of Muhammad were not entirely unheard of in the Islamic world. In fact, manuscripts from the 13th century onward did contain scenes from the prophet’s life, showing him in full figure initially and with a veiled face later on. The majority of Muslims, however, would not have access to the manuscripts that contained these images of the prophet. For those who wanted to visualize Muhammad, there were nonpictorial, textual alternatives. There was an artistic tradition that was particularly popular among Turkish- and Persian-speaking Muslims. Ornamented and gilded edgings on a single page were filled with a masterfully calligraphed text of Muhammad’s description by Ali in the Shama'il. The center of the page featured a famous verse from the Quran: “We only sent you (Muhammad) as a mercy to the worlds.”These textual portraits, called “hilya” in Arabic, were the closest that one would get to an “image” of Muhammad in most of the Muslim world. Some hilyas were strictly without any figural representation, while others contained a drawing of the Kaaba, the holy shrine in Mecca, or a rose that symbolized the beauty of the prophet. Framed hilyas graced mosques and private houses well into the 20th century. Smaller specimens were carried in bottles or the pockets of those who believed in the spiritual power of the prophet’s description for good health and against evil. Hilyas kept the memory of Muhammad fresh for those who wanted to imagine him from mere words. Different interpretationsThe Islamic legal basis for banning images, including Muhammad’s, is less than straightforward and there are variations across denominations and legal schools. It appears, for instance, that Shiite communities have been more accepting of visual representations for devotional purposes than Sunni ones. Pictures of Muhammad, Ali and other family members of the prophet have some circulation in the popular religious culture of Shiite-majority countries, such as Iran. Sunni Islam, on the other hand, has largely shunned religious iconography.Outside the Islamic world, Muhammad was regularly fictionalized in literature and was depicted in images in medieval and early modern Christendom. But this was often in less than sympathetic forms. Dante’s “Inferno,” most famously, had the prophet and Ali suffering in hell, and the scene inspired many drawings. These depictions, however, hardly ever received any attention from the Muslim world, as they were produced for and consumed within the Christian world. Offensive caricatures and colonial pastProviding historical precedents for the visual depictions of Muhammad adds much-needed nuance to a complex and potentially incendiary issue, but it helps explain only part of the picture. Equally important for understanding the reactions to the images of Muhammad are developments from more recent history. Europe now has a large Muslim minority, and fictionalized depictions of Muhammad, visual or otherwise, do not go unnoticed.With advances in mass communication and social media, the spread of the images is swift, and so is the mobilization for reactions to them. Most importantly, many Muslims find the caricatures offensive for its Islamophobic content. Some of the caricatures draw a coarse equation of Islam with violence or debauchery through Muhammad’s image, a pervasive theme in the colonial European scholarship on Muhammad. Anthropologist Saba Mahmood has argued that such depictions can cause “moral injury” for Muslims, an emotional pain due to the special relation that they have with the prophet. Political scientist Andrew March sees the caricatures as “a political act” that could cause harm to the efforts of creating a “public space where Muslims feel safe, valued, and equal.” Even without images, Muslims have cultivated a vivid mental picture of Muhammad, not just of his appearance but of his entire persona. The crudeness of some of the caricatures of Muhammad is worth a moment of thought.[Insight, in your inbox each day. You can get it with The Conversation’s email newsletter.]This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Suleyman Dost, Brandeis University.Read more: * Muslim schools are allies in France’s fight against radicalization – not the cause * Why there’s opposition to images of MuhammadSuleyman Dost does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

  • Biden's team has made contact with Dr. Fauci, and the president-elect said he has been 'very, very helpful' in briefings with staff

    The contact between Fauci and Biden's team comes as the US may be entering the darkest stage yet of the coronavirus pandemic.

  • Tigrayan forces 'destroy' Ethiopian army division

    Forces in Tigray claim to have "completely destroyed" an Ethiopian army division, while the government says many Tigrayan soldiers are surrendering. It's a conflict where claims are difficult to verify, but what can be said is that tens of thousands of civilians have been forced to flee and global powers are increasingly expressing alarm. Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's troops have made advances since the violence began three weeks ago but the local TPLF says they're keeping federal forces at bay. Spokesman Getachew Reda told Tigray TV that a prestigious army unit, that he called the 21st mechanized division, was destroyed in an assault at Raya Wajirat. The prime minister's spokeswoman said that was not true. Meanwhile, Tigray's capital Mekelle has been reportedly surrounded by Ethiopian tanks and artillery. But that claim is disputed by the TPLF which says the national army is regrouping after several defeats. Abiy is threatening a final assault on the city if the TPLF does not lay down its arms by Wednesday (November 25). Government spokesman Redwan Hussein: "The beginning of the end is within reach and our defense forces have now effectively encircled Mekelle and now it is easy to target any military installations, which are hidden in any places." That's prompted alarm from the U.N.'s human rights chief Michelle Bachelet, who's called on all sides to spare civilians, in line with international law. The conflict, which has sent tens of thousands of refugees into Sudan, has also spread to Eritrea where the TPLF has fired rockets, and affected Somalia where Ethiopia has disarmed several hundred Tigrayans serving in a peacekeeping force. Several international powers have urged restraint including the United States, which on Monday (November 23) said it supported African Union mediation efforts to "end this tragic conflict now".

  • People are skeptical that Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner will be able to easily slip back into NYC society

    No one is really sure what Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner will do after leaving the White House in January or where they will live, but people who know them are certain they plan on getting out of Washington, D.C., as fast as they can, The New York Times reports. President Trump's daughter and son-in-law have never fit in, several people told the Times, but it's not a sure bet that they will return to New York City. Donny Deutsch, a marketing expert and critic of the president, said he thinks Ivanka and Jared would have an "even harder time than Trump himself" moving back to Manhattan. Trump is "despicable but larger than life," he added. "Those two are the hapless minions who went along."Georgina Bloomberg — daughter of Michael Bloomberg, the former mayor of New York City and Democratic presidential nominee — told The Daily Beast earlier this month that Ivanka gets unfair criticism due to her father, and she thinks Manhattan society will be more forgiving. Two friends told the Times Trump could revive her jewelry and clothing lines, peddling it to a conservative audience, but two others said the Ivanka Trump brand is dead and won't sell. As for Kushner, who worked in real estate, Deutsch said he could go back to making deals, and "if he's doing anything with the Trump name, he can monetize it in red areas."The couple could be thinking about settling in New Jersey, where they have a large "cottage" on the grounds of the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster. The town recently received blueprints for renovations to the abode, including expanding the master bedroom and bathroom and adding two bedrooms, a study, and a veranda. There are also plans to build a complex for spa treatments and a "general store" on the property, the Times reports. For more on Trump and Kushner's future — and the drama surrounding their children's schooling in D.C. — visit The New York Times.More stories from theweek.com Trump's staffers are reportedly now avoiding him to stay out of legal jeopardy Obama the pretender Biden is giving the left nothing for their investment

  • More charges filed in deadly attack at Nebraska restaurant

    Authorities filed additional charges Monday against a 23-year-old man in a shooting at a Nebraska fast food restaurant in which two employees were killed and two others were wounded. The two employees who were hospitalized are Zoey Reece Atalig Lujan, 18, and Kenneth Gerner, 25.

  • Metal monolith discovered deep in Utah desert leaves officials baffled

    A metal monolith has been found in the heart of Utah's red rock country by a state employee who was carrying out a count of bighorn sheep. The shiny structure was spotted by a biologist while conducting an aerial survey of southern Utah as part of a programme to double the number of sheep in the area. Bret Hutchings, the helicopter pilot, was dumbfounded. “That’s been about the strangest thing that I’ve come across out there in all my years of flying," he told the local tv news channel, KSLTV. “I’d say it’s probably between 10 and 12 feet high,” he added. “We were kind of joking around that if one of us suddenly disappears, then the rest of us make a run for it.” How the monolith got there remains a mystery. According to Mr Hutchings it was not just dropped in place, but firmly planted into the ground. He speculated the piece was a work of art deposited in the middle of nowhere by what he described as a "new wave" artist - perhaps inspired by Stanley Kubrick's 1968 film, "2001: A Space Odyssey".

  • Biden says his team has spoken to Fauci: ‘He’s been very, very helpful’

    Expert says he hopes to continue his work under incoming administration

  • Trump's staffers are reportedly now avoiding him to stay out of legal jeopardy

    Despite his tweets and frequent fundraising emails, President Trump knows "the battle is effectively over" and he's already moved on to asking allies "how he can stay relevant in the media and in the Republican Party and how he can earn money" next year and beyond, The Wall Street Journal reported Tuesday, citing Trump advisers. "Privately, even the few advisers to the president who had argued he still had a shot over the last week now largely concede he has no path to victory."Trump's lawyers, led by Rudy Giuliani, are expected to keep up the appearance of a legal fight until the Electoral College votes Dec. 14, the Journal reports. "While there are just a handful of people left urging the president to keep up the legal fight — among them, Mr. Giuliani — there are equally few people telling him to end it." One official explained, "Everybody's trying to straddle the fence and avoid him flipping out." They have other reasons to give Trump a wide berth, the Journal adds:> In a West Wing where advisers have often loitered near the Oval Office in the hopes of being asked inside, there has been noticeably less angling among aides to get an audience with the president in recent weeks, administration officials said. Aides have said privately they are concerned that the president might ask them for something that would draw them into the legal battle. [The Wall Street Journal]"Usually everybody's looking for an opportunity to go in. Now it's the opposite," said an administration official. "You never know where there's going to be this moment where he's like, well why don't you do X-Y-Z crazy thing." Read more at The Wall Street Journal.More stories from theweek.com People are skeptical that Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner will be able to easily slip back into NYC society Obama the pretender Biden is giving the left nothing for their investment