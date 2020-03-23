Infectious Disease Expert Anthony Fauci Says He Can't Stop Trump Talking at Briefings

Associated Press

(WASHINGTON) — Dr. Anthony Fauci says he can’t jump in front of the microphone to stop President Donald Trump from speaking at daily White House briefings on the coronavirus outbreak.

The nation’s top infectious disease expert tells Science magazine in an interview that Trump listens “even though we disagree on some things.”

“He goes his own way. He has his own style,” Fauci, the longtime director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said in the telephone interview with the magazine on Sunday. “But on substantive issues, he does listen to what I say.”

Trump complained at a recent briefing that China should have told the world about the virus much earlier. The new coronavirus originated in China. Fauci says he told the “appropriate people” after Trump made the comment that “it doesn’t comport, because two or three months earlier would have been September.”

Fauci said that Trump’s aides may caution him against repeating the statement but that if the president chooses to say it again, “I can’t jump in front of the microphone and push him down.”

Trump and Fauci sparred politely but publicly last week over whether a malaria drug would work to treat people with the coronavirus disease.

Asked about being present when things are said that he disagrees with, Fauci said: “I don’t disagree in the substance. It is expressed in a way that I would not express it, because it could lead to some misunderstanding about what the facts are about a given subject.”

Twitter notices when Fauci isn’t present for the briefings.

On Friday, the doctor put a hand over his face when Trump injected a conspiracy theory into the proceeding by referring to the State Department as the “Deep State Department.”

Fauci’s brief hand movement and facial expression became an internet meme.

Asked if he’d been criticized for it, Fauci said “no comment.”

  • White House press corps confirms 'suspected case' of coronavirus in the briefing room
    Yahoo News

    White House press corps confirms 'suspected case' of coronavirus in the briefing room

    A member of the White House press corps who has been in the briefing room several times with President Trump has come down with a suspected case of coronavirus. White House Correspondents Association president Jon Karl announced the situation in an email to the group's membership on Monday afternoon. “We encourage all journalists who were at the White House during this time period to review public health guidance, consult their medical professionals and take the appropriate next steps.”

  • I am a doctor, a public health expert and a mother. This is what people ask me, and what I tell them.
    Yahoo News

    I am a doctor, a public health expert and a mother. This is what people ask me, and what I tell them.

    Children can be infected and can spread COVID-19 to others, including adults, for several days before they show symptoms. Symptoms in children are typically mild but can pose life-threatening risks to more vulnerable populations such as the elderly and those with chronic health conditions. Can I take my kids to the playground?

  • 'Every part of me hopes it doesn’t come to that': What if Italy's coronavirus lockdowns don't work?
    USA TODAY

    'Every part of me hopes it doesn’t come to that': What if Italy's coronavirus lockdowns don't work?

    ROME — This could be the week Italy receives some desperately needed sustained good news about the coronavirus pandemic ravaging the country. If it doesn't, it may have to tighten one of the strictest peacetime lockdowns in modern European history. Over the weekend, Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte called the month-long outbreak Italy's worst crisis since World War II, and it is hard to disagree.

  • Biden to start considering running mates, consulted Obama
    Reuters

    Biden to start considering running mates, consulted Obama

    Democratic presidential front-runner Joe Biden said on Sunday he needed to start vetting possible running mates "in a matter of weeks" and that he discussed the pick with former President Barack Obama. Biden's vice presidential options will include at least six or seven women who will be subjected to background checks to ensure there will not "be any snafu," he told donors at a fundraising event held by telephone. "I have to start that vetting process relatively soon, meaning in a matter of weeks," he said.

  • "I hope to be roaming outside freely and without a face mask very soon," says an American quarantined in Beijing
    Yahoo News

    "I hope to be roaming outside freely and without a face mask very soon," says an American quarantined in Beijing

    Even though he's not permitted to take a stroll down the hallway of his own apartment building, Patrick, an American journalist in Beijing, is trying to keep a positive outlook on life — and look forward to the end of his quarantine. When Patrick, an American citizen who asked to be identified only by his first name, returned to Beijing on March 15 from the U.S., he was ordered to stay in his apartment for 14 days. Right now, [I'm] keeping my spirits up and enjoying it.

  • A 39-year-old otherwise healthy New Orleans woman who showed signs of the novel coronavirus died alone in her kitchen awaiting test results
    Business Insider

    A 39-year-old otherwise healthy New Orleans woman who showed signs of the novel coronavirus died alone in her kitchen awaiting test results

    Josh Anderson/Facebook Natasha Ott, a 39-year-old woman who had symptoms of COVID-19, died alone in her kitchen on Friday, her boyfriend said in a viral Facebook post. Ott, who worked at a New Orleans clinic for people with HIV, declined a test for COVID-19 because her facility only had five available. Eventually, Ott tested negative for the flu and used one of the tests from her job, but she told her boyfriend the results were delayed, he said.

  • Rand Paul says amid criticism that more Americans should be able to get tested for coronavirus
    NBC News

    Rand Paul says amid criticism that more Americans should be able to get tested for coronavirus

    Sen. Rand Paul insisted Monday that more Americans should be able to get tested for the novel coronavirus even if they are asymptomatic after he faced criticism for being tested for COVID-19 despite not having symptoms and for continuing on with his daily life while awaiting the results. In a lengthy statement, Paul, R-Ky., said that he was tested because he and his wife traveled extensively in the weeks prior to the widespread societal shutdown and that he was at higher risk for complications because he had part of his lung removed after he was attacked by a Kentucky neighbor in 2017. "I believe we need more testing immediately, even among those without symptoms," Paul said.

  • Man sentenced to 25 years for trying to bomb Oklahoma bank
    Associated Press

    Man sentenced to 25 years for trying to bomb Oklahoma bank

    An Oklahoma man was sentenced Monday to 25 years in prison after being convicted of trying to blow up an Oklahoma City bank with a massive vehicle bomb, according to federal prosecutors. Jerry Drake Varnell, 26, of Sayre, was sentenced in federal court in Oklahoma City. Varnell was arrested in August 2017 after he tried to detonate what authorities said he believed was a half-ton (450-kilogram) bomb outside BancFirst in downtown Oklahoma City.

  • Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez calls Justice Department emergency proposals 'abhorrent'
    The Week

    Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez calls Justice Department emergency proposals 'abhorrent'

    During an appearance on CNN's State of the Union, host Jake Tapper asked Ocasio-Cortez to respond to the emergency proposals submitted to Congress by the Justice Department, including one which would give Attorney General William Barr the power to ask chief district judges to pause court proceedings when the court is overwhelmed by an emergency like the ongoing pandemic. That has set off some alarms because of what it could mean for habeas corpus, Politico reports. People have the constitutional right to appear before a judge after arrest and ask for a release, but there are fears the emergency proposal would allow the court to detain people indefinitely without trial during times of crisis.

  • Pelosi’s $2.5 Trillion Virus Bill Delays Mortgage, Car Payments
    Bloomberg

    Pelosi’s $2.5 Trillion Virus Bill Delays Mortgage, Car Payments

    It would order the Federal Reserve to provide loan servicers with liquidity to allow borrowers to stop paying their mortgages for up to 360 days. Public housing residents would get a temporary reprieve from paying rent, and student loan borrowers would have $10,000 of debt forgiven. There are currently no plans for House members to return to Washington to vote on the bill, and the proposal appears to be a list of demands Democrats want to see included in the Senate bill.

  • Pregnant patients at New York-Presbyterian hospitals will reportedly give birth alone amid coronavirus concerns
    INSIDER

    Pregnant patients at New York-Presbyterian hospitals will reportedly give birth alone amid coronavirus concerns

    Volkan Furuncu/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images Pregnant patients giving birth in NewYork-Presbyterian's hospitals will be alone and not allowed visitors for the foreseeable future to lessen the risk of coronavirus infection, The New York Post reported Sunday. Hospital authorities told staff that partners of mothers-to-be would be banned from labor and delivery rooms, according to a video briefing sent to staffers reported by the Post. Hospitals in the tri-state area have ramped up their response to the highly contagious coronavirus to prevent infection among vulnerable patients and staff.

  • Italy sees second successive drop in virus deaths
    AFP

    Italy sees second successive drop in virus deaths

    Italy reported a second successive drop in daily deaths and infections from a coronavirus that has nevertheless claimed more than 6,000 lives in a month. Italy's National Health Institute (ISS) chief Silvio Brusaferro was more guarded. Saturday's record toll was followed by a late-night address to the nation in which Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte announced the additional closure of "non-essential" factories.

  • Iran's Khamenei rejects U.S. help offer, vows to defeat coronavirus
    Reuters

    Iran's Khamenei rejects U.S. help offer, vows to defeat coronavirus

    The United States' offer to help Iran in its fight against the new coronavirus pandemic is strange, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said in a televised speech on Sunday, describing U.S. leaders as "charlatans and liars". Washington has offered humanitarian assistance to its longtime foe, the Middle Eastern country most affected by the coronavirus, with 1,685 deaths and 21,638 people infected. Tensions between the two countries have been running high since 2018, when U.S. President Donald Trump exited Tehran's 2015 nuclear deal with six world powers and reimposed sanctions that have crippled the Iranian economy.

  • American Federation of Teachers backs Biden for president
    Associated Press

    American Federation of Teachers backs Biden for president

    Joe Biden has secured endorsements from both of the nation's major teacher unions after the American Federation of Teachers on Sunday voted to back his presidential campaign. The AFT's executive council voted to support Biden after months of town halls and candidate interviews that drew thousands of its 1.7 million members. Recent polling done for the union found that its members prefer Biden by a wide margin, with 60% favoring the former vice president and 30% favoring Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders.

  • Airbnb hosts are furious that the company is sticking them with the cost of letting guests cancel due to the coronavirus crisis
    Business Insider

    Airbnb hosts are furious that the company is sticking them with the cost of letting guests cancel due to the coronavirus crisis

    Property managers who list accommodations on Airbnb are upset that the company overrode their policies in response to the coronavirus epidemic and allowed travelers to cancel their reservations and get full refunds. They're unhappy they're having to bear the vast majority of the cost of the refunds, even though they didn't have a say in the decision. Many say their business have been hit hard by the change Airbnb made; some say they can only last a few months without the money they make from Airbnb, because it represents the bulk of their income.

  • Russian army sends coronavirus help to Italy after Putin phone call
    Yahoo News Video

    Russian army sends coronavirus help to Italy after Putin phone call

    The Russian military will start sending medical help to Italy on Sunday to help it battle the coronavirus after receiving an order from President Vladimir Putin, Russia's Defense Ministry said in a statement.

  • Lights out in Sin City: Thousands lose jobs in Las Vegas as coronavirus shutters city
    NBC News

    Lights out in Sin City: Thousands lose jobs in Las Vegas as coronavirus shutters city

    Roshy Rivera was hiking at the Grand Canyon with two of her co-workers last week when she found out they'd all just lost their jobs. As the sun turned the mountains golden that Tuesday afternoon, she and her co-workers received a text message from the owners of Casa Di Amore, the Las Vegas restaurant where Rivera, 37, had worked as a bartender for 12 years. The message said that Nevada's governor had just ordered the closure of all nonessential businesses, such as casinos, dine-in restaurants and bars, for 30 days amid the growing coronavirus outbreak.

  • Gov. Andrew Cuomo has 40 years of government experience. He's facing his biggest test yet
    USA TODAY

    Gov. Andrew Cuomo has 40 years of government experience. He's facing his biggest test yet

    ALBANY - Toward the end of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo's daily coronavirus briefing Tuesday at the state Capitol, he veered into how the growing crisis is affecting him personally. His eyes welled up ever so slightly, a rarity for the tough-talking, self-described "Queens boy" who rides motorcycles and fixes muscle cars on the weekends. But Cuomo knows this challenge is different than any other he has dealt with in nearly 40 years in and around state and federal governments; a career officially started at age 25 in 1982 as the campaign manager for his father, Mario, who went on to three terms as governor.

  • Dr. Anthony Fauci: I Don’t Want to ‘Embarrass’ Trump
    The Daily Beast

    Dr. Anthony Fauci: I Don’t Want to ‘Embarrass’ Trump

    The director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases called it “kind of funny but understandable that people said, 'What the hell's the matter with Fauci?' because I had been walking a fine line.” “I don't want to embarrass him,” Fauci added. As recently as this past Friday, Dr. Fauci had to publicly tamp down expectations for the anti-malarial drug that Trump has been touting as a miracle cure for COVID-19.

  • Europe Struggles to Get Ahead of Virus as Death Toll Mounts
    Bloomberg

    Europe Struggles to Get Ahead of Virus as Death Toll Mounts

    European leaders are scrambling to enforce unprecedented restrictions on the movement of their populations in a desperate attempt to prevent their health-care systems being overwhelmed by the coronavirus pandemic. On a weekend that saw more than 2,000 people killed by the virus in Italy and Spain, Germany banned gatherings of more than two people and the U.K.'s Boris Johnson threatened “tougher measures” unless British people stop ignoring calls to avoid social gatherings. Officials in Rome decreed a halt to almost all domestic travel while Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez extended the state of emergency in his country for another two weeks.

  • A coronavirus vaccine is the only thing that can make life 'perfectly normal' again, former FDA commissioner says
    The Week

    A coronavirus vaccine is the only thing that can make life 'perfectly normal' again, former FDA commissioner says

    The rapid spread of the novel coronavirus may slow down in the United States in the not-so-distant future, but that doesn't mean life will go back to normal. In an appearance on Face the Nation Sunday, former Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Scott Gottlieb told host Margaret Brennan he expects a "slow transition" for society even if the epidemic peaks, as he expects, in late April and peters off in June. In the meantime, he said some antiviral drugs currently in trial look like they could be effective in combating the virus, but he wasn't ready to say that there's any single development that's been overwhelmingly convincing.

  • Trump says undocumented immigrants can get tested for coronavirus
    Yahoo News Video

    Trump says undocumented immigrants can get tested for coronavirus

    President Trump on Sunday said undocumented immigrants can get tested for the coronavirus without fear of deportation for seeking medical care.

  • Kremlin says coronavirus aid to Italy is not a ploy to get EU sanctions lifted
    Reuters

    Kremlin says coronavirus aid to Italy is not a ploy to get EU sanctions lifted

    The Kremlin said on Monday that medical assistance Russia was providing to Italy to help it battle the new coronavirus was not part of an attempt to get Rome help lift EU sanctions on Moscow. The Russian army on Sunday began flying medical help to Italy after receiving an order from President Vladimir Putin, a goodwill gesture that Moscow labeled "From Russia with Love". When asked if Russia expected Italy to return the favor by trying to get EU sanctions imposed on Russia over Ukraine lifted, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov described the notion as absurd.

  • Spain's coronavirus death toll has more than doubled in just 3 days with more than 2,000 people now dead
    Business Insider

    Spain's coronavirus death toll has more than doubled in just 3 days with more than 2,000 people now dead

    Reuters The coronavirus death toll has more than doubled in Spain in just three days. Over 2,000 people have died in the country after testing positive for COVID-19 as of Monday morning. The death toll was just 1,002 on Friday.

  • U.N. chief wants $2 billion to help poor countries combat coronavirus
    Reuters

    U.N. chief wants $2 billion to help poor countries combat coronavirus

    U.N. chief Antonio Guterres said on Monday the world body wants $2 billion to help poor countries combat coronavirus and warned that a massive, coordinated package would also be needed to deal with the pandemic's social and economic impact around the world. "The package needs to make households be afloat, make businesses be afloat, keep societies being afloat," Guterres told a virtual news conference. "This will require a double-digit of GDP (gross domestic product) support in the developed world and creating the conditions through the IMF (International Monetary Fund), through the swaps among central banks, through the creation of new facilities," he said.